Massive update on Chris Jericho's AEW contract expiring amid absence - Reports

Some information regarding Chris Jericho's contract with AEW has just surfaced. This comes amid his absence of more than three months from the promotion and his future with the company.The Nueve has not been seen since the Dynamite after Dynasty in April. At the pay-per-view, he lost his ROH World Championship to Bandido. Following his loss, he lashed out at Big Bill and Bryan Keith, fellow members of the Learning Tree, and walked out on them. He has not been seen since then, but it has been reported that he is ready to return and is waiting for Tony Khan to give the go-signal.Fightful Select has now provided more details on his contract situation. Jericho's contract is said to expire originally by October this year, given that he had signed a three-year contract in October 2022. It has been speculated that Tony Khan froze his contract during his hiatus, as it is now set to run until December. Should AEW decide not to re-sign him, Jericho could hit free agency.Chris Jericho sends message following Ozzy Osborne's passingA few days ago, rock legend Ozzy Osborne unfortunately died at the age of 76 years, and the music industry paid rich tributes to him.Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy were among those, as they took to Instagram to share a short message for the late music icon. He also posted a picture of the two of them a few decades ago.&quot;Thank You Oz, for all the joy you brought to us!! #OzzyRules,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChris Jericho has been an active part of AEW for over six years now. It remains to be seen whether this will continue to be the case, given that he is set to hit free agency by the end of the year. There may be a chance that another major promotion like WWE could come in and sign him.