AEW star Chris Jericho breaks silence after heartbreaking tragedy

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently reacted to some unfortunate news. Along with pro wrestling, he has his own band, Fozzy, that he often tours with. The group has given many hits throughout the years and has multiple tours scheduled in the future. Recently, legendary rockstar Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76. Le Champion shared his thoughts on his demise.Ozzy was famously known as the Father of Heavy Metal. He was the lead singer of Black Sabbath. His work over the years includes chartbusters like Paranoid, No More Tears, Crazy Train, and too many more to list. Fans all around the world have been mourning since the news broke out a few hours ago.Chris Jericho also took to Instagram and paid tribute to the Father of Heavy Metal. The former AEW World Champion thanked Ozzy Osbourne for his contribution to the music industry.&quot;Thank You Oz, for all the joy you brought to us!! #OzzyRules,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBully Ray heaps praise on Chris Jericho for AEW's successThe inaugural AEW World Champion took the promotion in his hands from the very start. In the initial years, the promotion revolved around him. However, his popularity has diminished in recent years as many believe he has overstayed his welcome.While speaking on Busted Open Radio, veteran Bully Ray claimed that Jericho is AEW's biggest star and deserved his own locker room. His vast experience in worldwide promotions has benefited the Jacksonville-based promotion.Chris Jericho is the biggest worldwide superstar in the company. There is no bigger star in AEW than Chris Jericho. It would be impossible, because Chris Jericho worked for the WWE, Chris Jericho worked for New Japan. Chris Jericho is a name all of the planet, whether it's wrestling, whether it's rock and roll band. I understand why Chris Jericho would have his own locker room,&quot; he said.The Le Champion has been absent from AEW since April. It will be interesting to see when he returns to the squared circle.