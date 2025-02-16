4 directions for Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) following AEW Grand Slam 2025

Mercedes Mone retained her AEW TBS Championship against Harley Cameron at AEW Grand Slam Australia on Saturday. Her feud with Cameron lasted for a while, but it seems the rivalry reached its end at the event.

Ad

So what's next for The CEO? Here are four potential directions that we believe Tony Khan might push her into.

#1. Britt Baker might return to feud with Mercedes Mone

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW for a few months. Many fans speculated that tensions were developing between her and Tony Khan. Some even suggested that she had a falling out with AEW. However, she's seemingly been absent from the promotion due to some other projects.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

She is expected to return, but nobody knows when that might happen. Given that she has been gone for a while, she might return soon to start a feud with Mercedes Mone. They had a short rivalry last year after The Doctor made her return in July 2024. They even had a duel at AEW All In which the former WWE star won.

#2. Saraya may go after Mone to exact revenge for Harley Cameron

Harley Cameron had high hopes of defeating Mercedes Mone at AEW Grand Slam but came up short. The CEO handed her the loss as a massive insult. Therefore, her Outcasts teammate Saraya might return from her hiatus to AEW to retaliate for her.

Ad

Saraya and Mone haven't faced each other in AEW but have gone against one other in WWE many times. Four Belts Mone was part of the reason why The Anti-Diva had to retire from pro wrestling in 2018 before making her wrestling return in 2022 in AEW.

#3. Moné could face Toni Storm in a champion vs. champion match

Toni Storm lost the AEW Women's World Championship to Mariah May in August 2024 at All In. She won it back from The Glamour on Saturday at AEW Grand Slam.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Storm and Mone are now the two women who sit at the top of the division with their respective titles in Tony Khan's roster. Both the stars have never crossed paths before but that could soon change. The AEW head honcho could book them against each other in a champion vs. champion match or feud.

#4. Kris Stantlander could demand a rematch from Mone

Kris Statlander challenged Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship twice last year. The first match took place at AEW Full Gear 2024 and the second one at AEW Worlds End 2024. She lost both matches.

Statlander hasn't had a particular direction since her feud with The CEO ended. Now that the champion has taken care of Harley Cameron, she might step up to challenge Mone once again. She could ask her for another match for the TBS Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback