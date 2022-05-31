4 former WWE Superstars who could be the next AEW Champion

AEW crowned a new world champion at Double or Nothing 2022 when CM Punk dethroned Hangman Adam Page. The two fought tooth and nail for over 25 minutes before the Best in the World emerged victorious in the show's main event.

Punk became the third former WWE Superstar to win the big one in Tony Khan's promotion, joining Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. As more stars that once worked for Vince McMahon keep cropping up in AEW, it's entirely plausible that the man to take the title off Punk will also be a former WWE Superstar.

With so many talented stars having jumped from the company to join Khan's company, there are plenty of options to choose from to become The Straight Edge Superstar's successor.

On that note, here are four former WWE Superstars who could become AEW World Champion next.

#4. Jon Moxley could be the first ever two-time AEW World Champion

Jon Moxley has already won the AEW Championship once

Having already been world champion once already, Jon Moxley stands a very good chance at being the first wrestler to hold the title twice.

The former WWE Superstar has been one of the most popular wrestlers in AEW since his debut at Double or Nothing in 2019. His initial run as world champion was an incredibly entertaining one, featuring many special moments.

Despite losing the title to Kenny Omega in late 2020, Moxley has remained one of the biggest stars in the company and could very well get his hands on the championship again in the near future. The promo segments alone between the 36-year-old and Punk would be electric and instantly elevate it into one of the most entertaining feuds in the entire industry.

The first time around, Moxley was a great world champion for the promotion and there's no reason to suggest he won't be given another reign at the top soon.

#3. Samoa Joe could reignite his feud with CM Punk from Ring of Honor

Samoa Joe to interrupt a CM Punk Victory and beat the tar out of him

Have them fued for the next six months

ROH Final Battle hosts AEW World Championship match, Punk Vs Joe



MAD RVD vs CENA vibes in the venue ensue

The rivalry between CM Punk and Samoa Joe in Ring of Honor is one of the best in the promotion's history.

The series of matches that took place between the two were legendary and fans are already clamouring to see them face off once more now that they're finally in the same promotion again.

Joe has proven in the past that he has what it takes to represent a wrestling promotion as the world champion, with his work in NXT, Ring of Honor and TNA highlighting that. While he's currently the Ring of Honor TV Champion, there's no reason he can't step up and take Punk on for the world title somewhere down the line.

Just seeing the two go at it once again after all these years is enough to make it one of the biggest possible matches Tony Khan can put together right now.

#2. Adam Cole's Owen Hart Foundation triumph could set him up for a AEW Championship win

Adam Cole came up short in his last AEW Championship match

After winning the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Adam Cole could very well have a run as AEW World Champion in the near future.

The former NXT Champion has already had a couple of cracks at winning the title, but came up short against former champion Hangman Page. Despite his recent failures, Cole remains one of the most popular stars in the company.

As a member of the Elite, the 32-year-old has been a focal point of the promotion since his arrival at All Out 2021, and would almost certainly thrive as world champion.

A rivalry between Cole and Punk is a dream feud, with the two having never faced off in the past. Both the promos and the matches between the pair would be incredible and Cole would be a stellar choice to succeed the Best in the World as champion.

#1. Bryan Danielson's position as the best wrestler in the world is solidified with an AEW Championship reign

Bryan Danielson has been firing on all cylinders since he left WWE last year and showed up in Tony Khan's promotion at All Out 2021.

The former WWE Champion has been putting on wrestling clinics seemingly every week, and his matches with former world champions Kenny Omega and Hangman are some of the best in AEW history.

As The American Dragon continues to show everyone why he's the best wrestler in the world, a run as champion has to be on the cards for the 41-year-old. Fans have seen the excellent work Danielson can do as a company's world champion, and there's no reason why he can't achieve similar success in Khan's company.

Fans are also aware of the incredible work that he has done with Punk in the past, and the notion of seeing the two once again square off - with Danielson emerging as the new AEW World Champion - is enough to get any wrestling fan excited.

