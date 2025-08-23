4 Last-Minute Predictions for AEW Forbidden Door 2025

AEW is set to present its first edition of the Forbidden Door event in London, England, alongside NJPW and its sister promotions, STARDOM and CMLL. This will be the first time the event will take place outside the United States and is expected to be a blockbuster show.Top stars from the aforementioned promotions, like Mercedes Mone, MJF, Zack Sabre Jr., and Will Ospreay, have been announced for the show. Moreover, the wrestling fans will see some of the most captivating crossover and marquee showdowns in professional wrestling history. Here are the four last-minute predictions that can happen at the Forbidden Door 2025 event.#4. FTR wins the AEW Tag Team Titles to set up a huge match FTR members, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, will compete against Brodido and The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team titles at Forbidden Door 2025. A major prediction can see FTR dethrone Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the championships to set up a huge match at AEW's next pay-per-view show, All Out in September.This could see them compete in a marquee tag title match against the recently reunited team of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. With Cope helping his best friend to combat his enemies, The Patriarchy, at Forbidden Door, All Out could be the stage for Cage to take down Cope's foes in front of their hometown of Toronto, Canada.#3. Will Ospreay gets written off television at Forbidden DoorWill Ospreay announced on the latest episode of Dynamite that he was not medically cleared and needed neck surgery, which he is reportedly looking to get done in the near future. Despite that, The Aerial Assassin will still compete in the physically battering Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door, alongside top stars against an equally formidable side. The match could see a spot where Ospreay is taken out by the opposition to write him off television so that he can get his surgery. This would mark the start of his road to recovery, which could take up to 15 months or more.#2. Athena claims her first major win in AEWAthena will cash in her Casino Gauntlet match to compete against 'Timeless' Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World championship at Forbidden Door. With a huge momentum on her side, and the Fallen Angel garnering major attention in recent weeks, a title win for Athena might be on the horizon to cement her status as a top star in All Elite Wrestling.#1. MJF wins the AEW World title with a major twistMJF pulled off a major stunt by threatening to set Mark Briscoe on fire to get Hangman Adam Page to agree to his three demands for their Forbidden Door match for the World title. One of them was to have to cash in his Casino Gauntlet contract to get his title opportunity.A major twist in the main event title showdown could see MJF lose the match at first. However, at that very moment, The Salt of the Earth could cash in on his contract to have a second chance and shock the world by winning the AEW World championship for the second time at the event.