4 Mistakes Tony Khan must avoid making at AEW Grand Slam 2025

AEW Grand Slam 2025 will be held on February 15, 2025, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia. It will be AEW's first TV Special in the country, and Tony Khan intends to make it successful.

The show feels nothing less than a major pay-per-view. Many important matches have been announced so far, involving stars like Kenny Omega, Cope, Jon Moxley, and Toni Storm. As the Jacksonville-based promotion prepares to explore the international market, it is crucial for AEW Grand Slam 2025 to fulfill its promise.

AEW has done a decent job building up the storylines leading to the company's first show on Australian soil. If AEW Grand Slam proves successful, it will give the promotion a huge boost heading into Revolution 2025.

In this article, let's look at four mistakes that Tony Khan must avoid at AEW Grand Slam 2025.

#4. Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay must not split at AEW Grand Slam

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay are set to join forces at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. This dynamic duo will face The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita.

The Cleaner and The Aerial Assassin are among the top babyfaces in All Elite Wrestling. The duo is likely to prevail over Takeshita and Fletcher, who have been actively trying to destroy the babyface allies on behalf of Don Callis.

However, The Protostar and The Alpha could shock the world by defeating their opponents on Australian soil. This could be a great way to prolong this rivalry while also intensifying the underlying conflict between Omega and Ospreay.

Regardless of the match result, Tony Khan must avoid breaking up the partnership between the two former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champions. The pairing has been a massive success so far, and fans are greatly invested in this super team.

A loss to The Don Callis Family would certainly infuriate both babyfaces. However, neither star should turn heel at Grand Slam 2025.

#3. The Death Riders must not lose against Cope and Jay White

Jon Moxley will join forces with Claudio Castagnoli to face Cope and Jay White in a Brisbane brawl at Grand Slam 2025. The Rated-R Superstar has held the advantage over The Death Riders in recent weeks. The reigning AEW World Champion will be eager to change that scenario when he takes on Cope's team down under.

In the previous episode of Collision, The Ultimate Opportunist challenged The Purveyor of Violence to a World Title match at Revolution 2025. While Moxley has refused to give Cope a title shot, the veteran's continued resistance might compel him to accept his challenge eventually.

If Tony Khan plans to have Cope vs. Moxley at Revolution 2025, The Death Riders must secure a victory in their upcoming tag team match. Moxley and Castagnoli must dominate their opponents on February 15, demonstrating that they are still the most dangerous faction in All Elite Wrestling.

The Death Riders could secure a victory in this contest by pinning Jay White. Losing to the Jon Moxley-led faction will not sit well with Cope, who has been actively working to end the group's reign of terror.

#2. Harley Cameron must have a good showing against Mercedes Mone

The latest episode of Collision saw Harley Cameron finally securing a TBS Title match against Mercedes Mone. The two stars are scheduled to clash at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, where Cameron is likely to get immense support from her home crowd.

The 31-year-old star has been on a roll in recent weeks. The former Outcasts member has continuously tried new things with her character. With her impeccable comic timing and natural charisma, Harley Cameron has won over the AEW audience.

The Australian star recently scored her first-ever televised victory in All Elite Wrestling by defeating Taya Valkyrie on Collision. While her win-loss record is far from impressive, Cameron needs to be booked strongly against Mercedes Mone on February 15.

The fan-favorite star must have a good showing in her upcoming title match. Harley Cameron must push The CEO to her limits to prove that she can compete with the very best in the ring. Although she is unlikely to win the TBS Championship, the Australian native could gain a lot by having a competitive match with Mone.

If The CEO defeats Cameron in just a few minutes, it would completely derail her momentum.

#1. Toni Storm must not lose in front of her home crowd

The ongoing rivalry between Mariah May and Toni Storm is arguably the best part of All Elite Wrestling's programming right now. The return of the Timeless Superstar has shaken Mariah May, who is now gearing up to confront a ghost from her past in Australia.

At Grand Slam 2025, Toni Storm must reclaim the title she lost at All In 2024. After conquering nearly the entire AEW women's division, The Glamour should lose her AEW Women's World Championship in front of Storm's hometown crowd.

It would be a huge booking mistake if The Timeless Superstar does not walk out of the Brisbane Entertainment Centre with the AEW Women's World Title. Tony Khan has done a marvelous job in booking the May vs. Storm storyline, and he must pull the trigger on The Rockstar's title victory at the Grand Slam.

A loss to her former mentor would leave Mariah May devastated. It might not be the end of the conflict between the two former allies, as the duo could have their third and final encounter at All In 2025.

