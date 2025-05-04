4 Reasons why Tony Khan shouldn't sign Braun Strowman to AEW

Several former WWE Superstars are about to hit free agency, including Braun Strowman. Many promotions are sure to show interest in all of them, including AEW.

Several of the stars who departed from the company were underutilized and were on a hiatus from on-screen appearances. Others come as a surprise, given that they were either part of recent programs or have been in notable ones in the past.

The Monster Among Men is one of them, as he has even had several major title reigns during his time with the company. However, despite his accolades, there may be reasons why Tony Khan may choose not to pursue signing him. Here are a few of them.

#1. Braun Strowman has said some negative things about AEW in the past

After his first release from WWE, Braun Strowman and EC3 formed their own promotion called Control Your Narrative. In 2022, he called out Tony Khan and AEW due to some botches during their shows that went viral on the internet.

The former Universal Champion made a bold claim and mentioned how he believed CYN would last longer than the Jacksonville-based promotion, calling it trash. He also referenced TK using his family's money for the promotion.

"CYN will be around longer than this trash. And our backing is worth 100's of dollars cause it's our money. Not blowing through daddy's hard earned [that's super questionable on the hard work but what ever do it know] #Botchfest #MarkFest #KilledTheBusiness," he once posted.

Khan could still hold this against him, or Braun could decide not to even try to negotiate for his pride.

#2. AEW has a history of underutilizing big guys

AEW has often showcased big men in competition, even having "meat vs. meat" matches to showcase this style of wrestling, which heavily relies on size and strength. However, none of these stars has reached the pinnacle of success in the company.

Stars like Wardlow, Brody King, Big Bill, and Brian Cage have had great showings in the ring, but they have only achieved limited success. None of them have been pushed to world title or main event status yet.

While they are still being booked in matches, adding Braun Strowman to their ranks wouldn't make sense because he might get lost in the mix, especially against some big men who are more athletic or more over than him.

#3. He may be a shell of his former self in the ring

After being in the industry for almost one and a half decades, Braun Strowman has found himself in several great matches throughout the years. When he began on the main roster, he was booked to be a dominant force who, despite his size, still possessed enough speed to become an unstoppable train.

It has been a while since those moments, and while his abilities have not completely dwindled, he may not be who he once was. He has also suffered several injuries over the years. Considering that AEW is heavily competition-based, it remains to be seen if he has what it takes to continue to compete at the highest level.

#4. Braun Strowman could pursue other endeavors outside wrestling or call it a career

Another possibility for Braun Strowman is to hang up his boots and call it a career in the wrestling world. He is in his early 40s, and while this isn't the usual retirement age for a wrestler, as some have been able to go as far as hitting their 50s and still competing, some do so right before their in-ring abilities begin to falter.

A plethora of factors, including his past injuries and health issues, as well as his WWE release, could influence his decision. Shortly after his release, he shared a picture on social media of himself on vacation and enjoying the scenery. He also hinted at retiring wherever he was. Although this may not be an actual announcement, he could go over the idea.

Only time will tell what's next for Braun Strowman. For the next three months, he'll have to remain on the shelf due to the no-compete clause in his contract. Fans will just have to wait and see what he decides to do.

