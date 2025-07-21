  • home icon
4 stars who are currently struggling in AEW

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 21, 2025 21:48 GMT
Wardlow
Wardlow is a former TNT Champion [Image source: AEW's YouTube channel]

Ever since its inception, AEW has spent a lot of money to recruit some of the best wrestlers from around the world.

However, with the limited TV time available each week, it meant that a lot of the company's talents would struggle to make it on the weekly shows. Unsurprisingly, several such stars are currently struggling in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In this article, we will take a look at four such stars who are currently struggling in AEW:

#4. and #3. Private Party

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) was a homegrown tag team in AEW who gained traction during the company's early days, especially after they beat The Young Bucks.

Over the next few years, they spent their time being mentored by Matt Hardy. After the Hardy Boyz' departure from the Jacksonville-based company, Private Party struggled to find their place on the roster until they won the World Tag Team Championship out of nowhere.

However, they only managed to hold onto the titles for 84 days before they lost to the Hurt Syndicate. Since then, they have not been seen on TV. As per reports from Fightful Select, there have been no creative plans for Private Party. However, it seems that WWE is interested in them. But for now, they remain a struggling tag team.

#2. Keith Lee has been absent from AEW TV for a long time

Keith Lee joined AEW in 2022 and quickly found success by forming a tag team with Swerve Strickland. They even won the World Tag Team Titles. However, after they disbanded, Strickland found a lot of success and became a main eventer in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, Lee's career took a downturn due to a series of health issues initially.

He has not wrestled a single match since the December 23, 2023, episode of Collision. There have been a lot of speculations about his health. And the former WWE star recently stated that he was doing fine and his return was not up to him, indicating that he is ready to compete, but Tony Khan doesn't seem to have any creative plans for him either.

#1. Wardlow

Wardlow burst onto the AEW scene as Maxwell Jacob Friedman's bodyguard and quickly got everyone's attention due to his massive size and athleticism.

Many fans even wanted him to break free from MJF so that he could be a big star. After his partnership with Friedman ended, Wardlow was on the receiving end of a singles push and won the TNT Championship thrice. However, this was as good as it got for him.

After suffering an injury during his match against Samoa Joe at AEW Big Business 2024, Wardlow has not been seen on TV, leaving many fans to wonder if Tony Khan is done with him. He was reportedly backstage at a few shows, but has yet to make his return to TV.

It will be interesting to see if any of the above stars will be able to regain their prominence on TV again.

