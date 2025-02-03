5 stars who could have dream rematches in WWE if they leave AEW

The rivalry between AEW and WWE is fierce. Both companies possess immensely talented names and have produced some of the best wrestling over the last few years.

Interestingly, many wrestlers have jumped ship to competitors. AEW stars such as Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Samoa Joe, Cope, Toni Storm, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, and more were once signed to the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Penta, Jade Cargill, and more were tearing it apart in Jacksonville.

This phenomenon will continue due to the nature of the industry. More All Elite wrestlers will go to WWE. However, this is good news for fans, as they can see some of the dream rematches that could rekindle old rivalries.

Here are five stars who could have dream rematches in WWE if they leave AEW.

5. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Seth Rollins/Roman Reigns

The Shield dominated the WWE following their debut at the 2012 Survivor Series. However, times have changed, as one member of the faction is in the rival company. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have been the top guys in the Stamford-based company in recent years. On the other hand, Jon Moxley is the heart and soul of All Elite Wrestling.

After Shield split in 2014, the former Dean Ambrose faced his former faction mates multiple times. They locked horns in a Triple-Threat match on a couple of occasions, and all three even held the WWE Championship on the same night at 2016 Money in the Bank. Following a brief reunion with Rollins and Reigns in early 2019, Moxley left the company after his contract expired and joined AEW.

But if The Purveyor of Violence decides to return to WWE, his matches with The Tribal Chief and The Visionary will make for some must-see television.

#4. Mercedes Mone vs. Charlotte Flair

Mercedes Mone and Charlotte Flair's rivalry was legendary. Both wrestlers played a major role in the Women's Revolution in WWE and had some of the best matches in the company's history.

The Queen is widely considered the GOAT of her division. Meanwhile, the former Sasha Banks dominates AEW with her TBS Championship reign. Mone left the company in 2022 due to creative differences. However, fans hope to see her back with WWE now that it is under Triple H's creative leadership.

It is unlikely that the CEO will leave All Elite Wrestling anytime soon, but a rematch between Mone and Flair in the WWE would be historic.

#3. Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley

Like Mone and Flair, Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley have fought multiple times under the WWE banner. They played a major role in the WWE NXT UK division before moving to the main roster.

Toni Storm left the Titanland in late 2021 and joined the All Elite Wrestling the following year. Meanwhile, Ripley became one of the biggest stars in the World Wrestling Entertainment.

Storm is now one multi-time Women's Champion and one of All Elite Wrestling's top stars, while Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion. If they lock horns again in the Stamford-based company, fans will certainly tune in.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Cody Rhodes' ongoing WWE run has been nothing short of a dream. The American Nightmare has been the Undisputed WWE Champion for over 300 days now. He captured the title in the main event of WrestleMania XL by defeating Roman Reigns.

However, before returning to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022, Rhodes was a top star in AEW and was one of the company's EVPs from 2019 to 2022.

During his time at a Jacksonville-based company, he had several memorable matches and feuds, including one with former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin. All their bouts are acclaimed, and if Daredevil jumps ship someday, Triple H should waste no time booking Cody Rhodes vs. Allin again.

#1. MJF vs. CM Punk

The MJF vs. CM Punk feud is widely considered one of the greatest feuds in All Elite Wrestling history. The two talents match each other's in-ring skills, promos, charisma, and star power. Both are former AEW World Champions and iconic.

Punk left AEW in 2023 and returned to WWE. On the other hand, after teasing a betting war between the two companies, MJF signed a long-term contract with All Elite Wrestling.

However, he might sign with WWE in the future. If he does jump the ship, Friedman could rekindle his rivalry with the Straight Edge Superstar and make for some must-see TV.

