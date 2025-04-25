4 stars WWE isn't possibly contacting due to their AEW connection

WWE and AEW have been in a rivalry for the past six years. The two promotions do not see eye-to-eye, making it unlikely for them to work together in the near future.

There have been several instances in the past when the Stamford-based promotion needed some AEW-associated stars to appear on their programming for storyline purposes. However, the Triple H-led creative regime refused to contact Tony Khan, as they did not want to owe a favor to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The sports-entertainment juggernaut has maintained a distance from several veterans due to their connection with All Elite Wrestling. In this article, let's look at four stars World Wrestling Entertainment has not possibly contacted due to their association with AEW.

#4. Ric Flair could have been featured on WWE television

Ric Flair made his debut for AEW in October 2023. The Nature Boy joined the Jacksonville-based promotion to participate in Sting's iconic retirement tour, which culminated at Revolution 2024.

The Dirtiest Player in the Game has not appeared on AEW television since then. The 16-time World Champion was not on screen at WrestleMania 41 as well. As per Ric Flair, his current deal with AEW is what prevented the promotion from acknowledging his presence.

It was a huge missed opportunity on WWE's part not to feature Flair at the Show of Shows. The Nature Boy could have accompanied Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania for one of the most personal battles of her career against Tiffany Stratton.

The Golden Stallion could have also been involved in the RAW after WrestleMania. Ric Flair could have appeared in a segment with John Cena, who broke his record of the most world championships in the latest edition of the Showcase of the Immortals.

#3. Brie Bella has not appeared in the Stamford-based promotion for a long time

Nikki Bella returned to WWE earlier this year. The former Divas Champion competed in the Women's Royal Rumble as the final entrant.

However, Brie Bella was nowhere to be seen in the 30-woman contest. In a recent conversation with Nia Jax on the Nikki & Brie Show, the 41-year-old star revealed that WWE has not approached her for a return yet, indicating that the company may not bring her back anytime soon.

Brie Bella's connection with AEW's Bryan Danielson could be a reason behind Triple H not recalling her to work for WWE. Bella was part of the in-ring celebrations when her husband won the AEW World Championship in the main event of All In 2024.

While the company has actively used veterans like Trish Stratus and Lita, the Stamford-based promotion does not seem tempted to bring back the former Divas Champion. During her conversation with Jax, Brie Bella also revealed her desire to work in the WWE creative team if the promotion ever approached her.

Till The American Dragon continues to ply his trade in AEW, WWE might not want to include Brie Bella in their scheme of things.

#2. Dustin Rhodes could have shown up in WWE to help Cody Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes is one of the most respected figures in the wrestling community. Even at 56, The Natural continues to be a valuable asset to the Tony Khan-led company.

WWE had several opportunities to bring back the erstwhile Goldust in the past two years. The Triple H-led regime could have requested Tony Khan to send the veteran to the Stamford-based promotion for a short run in exchange for a WWE star.

If The Natural had come to Cody Rhodes' rescue at WrestleMania 40, the Philadelphia crowd would have erupted in praise. The company could have also brought in Dustin Rhodes after The Rock and John Cena viciously assaulted his brother at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Unfortunately, Triple H could not use Dustin on programming due to him being a part of All Elite Wrestling. Aside from helping Cody, The Natural could have also gotten his well-deserved Hall of Fame induction if TK and Triple H had succeeded in working out a deal.

#1. Sting could have been a part of Lex Luger's Hall of Fame ceremony

Lex Luger was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. It was an emotional moment for the legendary veteran, who got the recognition for his immense contribution to the wrestling business.

Cody Rhodes broke the news to The Total Package about his well-deserved induction into the Hall of Fame. There were speculations about Sting possibly appearing at WrestleMania 41 to induct one of his best friends into the Hall of Fame.

It was expected that WWE would request Tony Khan to allow Sting to appear on television during the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony. Considering how much he respects The Vigilante, TK would have likely let The Stinger appear on the show.

Unfortunately, the two promotions did not reach any such deal. Ultimately, it was Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) who got the honor of inducting Lex Luger. Despite not being part of the ceremony, The Stinger did get to share a moment with Luger during a recent WrestleCon event.

