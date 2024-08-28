4 things Bryan Danielson could announce on AEW Dynamite this week

Bryan Danielson won the AEW World Championship at All In Pay-Per-View against Swerve Strickland in the 'Title vs. Career' bout. In the night's main event, the former became the world champion and celebrated his win with his family and Blackpool Combat Club joining him in the ring.

It was already known that The American Dragon is set to retire as a full-time wrestler in 2024 as he wants to spend more time with his wife and daughter. After Swerve made the rivalry personal by bringing up his family, Danielson vowed to showcase the best version of himself in London. Both the stars left their blood, sweat, and tears all in the ring as they tried to win the match.

After many close kickouts and 'YES' chants, the 43-year-old star finally became the AEW World Champion and ended Strickland's reign of 126 days. His magnificent reign saw him defeat Will Ospreay, Christian Cage, Claudio Castagnoli, and Roderick Strong. It will be interesting to see how well Bryan Danielson's reign manifests as he became the ninth AEW World Champion.

Recently, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter and announced that The American Dragon will be addressing his in-ring future this Wednesday night. Let's take a look at some of the announcements Bryan Danielson could make on the upcoming Dynamite episode.

#4. Bryan Danielson could call out his next opponent Christian Cage

Before Bryan captured the world championship at Wembley Stadium, AEW had determined two No. 1 contenders for the top prize. Darby Allin won the Royal Rampage in July and will get a title shot at Grand Slam Dynamite, which takes place in the last week of September.

Also, at All In, Christian Cage became the No. 1 contender after winning the Casino Gauntlet match. While All Out Pay-Per-View is taking place on September 7, 2024, The Patriarch may be the perfect opponent for him to start his title defenses.

#3. Vacate the AEW World Championship

The American Dragon has stated multiple times that he will be hanging up his boots in 2024 as a full-time wrestler. He also put his career on the line at the All In PPV against Swerve Strickland. Now that he has won the bout, he will have to continue wrestling in the coming months.

In Tony Khan's tweet regarding Bryan Danielson's appearances, he pointed out that the latter will be talking about his future in the squared circle. It is a possibility that Danielson could relinquish the AEW World Championship and call it a day on Dynamite this week.

#2. Announces his new deal with AEW

The 43-year-old star publicly announced his contract would expire in August after winning the Owen Hart Cup tournament. Also, there has been no update on his deal with AEW after the supposed expiry of his contract.

On the upcoming edition of Dynamite, Bryan Danielson could announce a new deal he has signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion. If a new contract is bought into play, it will likely be until December 2024.

#1. Bryan could talk about his retirement plans

The AEW World Champion has delivered plenty of classic matches in a very short period. However, he had yet to win the gold in the Tony Khan-led promotion. At All In, the prophecy was fulfilled after he captured the top prize in the company.

Also, Bryan Danielson can end his career on his own terms as he wasn't forced to retire at Wembley Stadium as stipulated. This Wednesday, he could announce when he will be leaving the squared circle. With only four months left in the year, it will be interesting to see when he chooses to hang up his boots.

What are your predictions regarding The American Dragon's Dynamite announcement? Let us know in the comments section below.

