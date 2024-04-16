4 Things Tony Khan does better than Triple H

Tony Khan and Triple are currently leading the two biggest wrestling promotions, AEW and WWE.

For decades, WWE has been the sole successful sports entertainment company that reached the heights that no one could. Over the years, companies like TNA, ROH, and NJPW tried to compete on their level but couldn't.

However, AEW's launch in 2019 changed the business. This Tony Khan-led promotion signed bigger and more popular independent stars, drawing much attention to the new product. Fast-forward five years, and the promotion has an incredible roster of world-class athletes.

Recently, with pro wrestling's growing success, fans have been divided between two products, AEW and WWE. Despite being a newer company, Tony has seemingly surpassed the Game in certain factors.

Let us look at some reasons Tony Khan does better than Triple H.

#4. Every Pay-Per-View is worth the hype

One thing Tony Khan never misses is booking a good pay-per-view card. Not only is it good on paper, but almost every match on the card delivers.

That is not the case with WWE, which primarily focuses on storytelling. This results in fewer moves and more selling during matches.

Therefore, Tony Khan produces great wrestling during big matches at huge events. On the upcoming event Dynasty, there will be huge matches like Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland, The Young Bucks vs. FTR, and Will Ospreay against Bryan Danielson, which many fans consider a dream match.

#3. Tony Khan offers a less hectic schedule to his stars as compared to Triple H

WWE is known for its relentless work schedule to provide more live shows than AEW. Along with TV programs, WWE does house shows in different cities. This leads to more WWE Superstars being on the road for most of the week.

Compared to the global sports entertainment juggernaut, AEW has a much lighter schedule than WWE as the Jacksonville-based flagship show Dynamite, and most often, Collision is aired live. Besides that, Rampage is mostly taped, and the company does not conduct house shows.

Will Ospreay is the latest example of a huge star choosing WWE over AEW due to traveling issues. In a recent interview, he revealed that work schedules played an essential role in his decision.

#2. AEW tends to treat legends and veterans better than WWE does

WWE has a history of mistreating veterans and legends over the years. Whenever a superstar is slated to depart the company, the wrestler is consistently booked to put someone over.

Wrestling veteran Matt Hardy praised Tony Khan for utilizing the talent. He also claimed WWE hurt the value of superstars before exiting the company.

"Tony Khan is very smart and very savvy in understanding how to utilise talent and get the most out of them. You see in WWE often they take a guy who is established and towards the end of their career and they just use them to put over guys or have the younger guys beat them up and they hurt the equity or the value of that star," said Matt Hardy.

However, from the booking of Sting, Billy Gunn, and Dustin Rhodes, it can be seen that the veterans still pick up victories in All Elite Wrestling.

#1. Tony Khan treats wrestlers like family

The AEW President is known for treating talent like his family. Be it sending gifts or arranging special seats, TK is known to be generous.

Moreover, he gives them creative freedom and has an open ear for new ideas, which is often the driving factor in noted stars signing a deal with his promotion.

Not to forget that Tony had built an entire pay-per-view around Sting's final match at Revolution. He has also dedicated whole shows to paying tribute to late great stars Jay Briscoe and Brodie Lee.

