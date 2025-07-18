4-time WWE champion to finally arrive in AEW to help Adam Copeland and Christian Cage? Exploring the possibility

The wrestling fans witnessed a monumental moment at AEW All In: Texas. Cope made his return and came to the aid of his former tag team partner, Christian Cage, who had been betrayed by his faction, The Patriarchy. With Cope possibly also on their radar, the duo could be joined by a former WWE champion to even the odds.The top star, who is Cope's real-life wife and former active wrestler, is Beth Phoenix. She has not competed inside the squared circle for years, with her last match taking place in WWE in 2023. At the Elimination Chamber PLE that year, she and Cope defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match.The coming weeks could force Christian Cage and Cope to reunite their iconic team one more time to take down their enemies, one by one. Among them is Shayna Wayne from the Patriarchy. To even the odds and have a force as dominant as her, Cope could bring The Glamazon to AEW for a short stint to help them.This could lead to a huge tag team match between them and The Patriarchy's Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian, and Shayna Wayne at a major All Elite Wrestling event. Following that, Beth Phoenix could stick around for a few more appearances alongside The Rated-R superstar and his former best friend or choose to explore competition in the AEW women's division.Cope made his return to AEW Dynamite this weekFollowing his appearance at AEW All In, Cope made his return on the following edition of Dynamite. He made it clear that he had no intentions of helping Christian Cage and was only focused on taking down FTR, who had taken months off his career with a heinous beatdown at All In: Texas.FTR's manager, Stokely, came out and informed the 11-time World Champion that he would be fired should he lay his hands on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. This led to Cope delivering a thunderous spear to Stokely, leaving him lying in the ring.Despite Cope not being willing to team up with Christian Cage right now, the forthcoming weeks might bring one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling back for another historic run.