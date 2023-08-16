4-time WWE World Champion to surprisingly return at AEW All In for an impromptu match? Hints are there

AEW All In is set to be one of the biggest pay-per-views in pro wrestling history, and it will be a grand stage for debuts and returns. Paul Wight hasn't wrestled on television since 2021, so could he finally make his return?

Wight is best known for his lengthy WWE tenure as the Big Show, but across his career, he's had other mantles. Duting his four year run with WCW, White was known as The Giant and initially was the kayfabe son of Andre the Giant. In a cameo appearance during the 1998 film The Waterboy, the AEW star took on the role of Captain Insano; a fictional wrestler who the former WWE Champion seemingly wants to bring into the real world.

In a recent Instagram post, Paul Wight showed off a new pair of boots, which could just be for his Captain Insano character. Fans last saw the character brought to life during The Acclaimed's diss track of Darby Allin and Sting, and now Cap could make his real-life in-ring debut.

"Wrestlingbootszahermx Huge thank you and well done on my new boots. Captain Insano! LFG," Wight posted.

It remains to be seen if Captain Insano or Paul Wight will appear at AEW All In, but the fact that the veteran shared his new boots online could lean toward an in-ring return. During an interview with talkSPORT, Wight revealed that he's not done wrestling, which means the door is wide open to a return.

Paul Wight recently addressed the comparisons between AEW and WWE

Fans of the two promotions have been waging a neverending war on social media since All Elite Wrestling was established in 2019. Comparisons are often made between the stars, especially when they jump over from one promotion to the other.

During his interview with talkSPORT, Wight stressed that comparisons between the two promotions have little grounds.

"I think we're on a steady growth program for what we're doing right now. Again, you can't really compare the two with the legacy and the history and the years that WWE already has invested," Wight said. (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

However, Paul Wight noted that All Elite Wrestling's brand and talent is a completely different product. Additionally, he also focused on the promotion's expansion into the UK, and how this could lead to a ton of success for AEW.

