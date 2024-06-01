4 times AEW seemingly copied WWE and its stars

Since its inception in May 2019, AEW has constantly challenged WWE's monopoly over the wrestling business. Going up against a company with a four-decade-long headstart is no easy feat, but AEW has done pretty well in giving WWE a run for its money.

Over the last five years, Tony Khan has come up with several intriguing storylines for his audience. Hangman Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega, CM Punk vs. MJF, and Copeland vs. Christian are some of the most enjoyable stories that AEW has produced during its short run so far.

Interestingly, the company has not shied away from ripping off some of WWE's previous stories and characters to ensure the best product for its audience. From a business standpoint, AEW's usage of WWE's rich history for their benefit seems like a smart move.

However, it is understandable why a section of hardcore fans may not like AEW's act of copying WWE storylines. In this article, let's take a look at the four times AEW copied WWE and its stars:

#4. MJF tries to recreate the pipebomb promo in AEW

CM Punk's 2011 Pipebomb promo remains a cherished memory for wrestling fans. The Best in The World's verbal assault on WWE management is etched in the annals of wrestling folklore.

Over the years, many superstars have tried their hands at shoot promos in an attempt to recreate the magic of CM Punk's Pipebomb.

In mid-2022, MJF delivered a profanity-filled shoot promo, which fans consider the closest thing to the 2011 Pipebomb. Frustrated by a lack of respect from fans and Tony Khan, MJF decided to air his frustrations on live television.

He targeted the members of the audience for constantly overlooking his growth as a performer. He also took shots at the AEW EVPs for hiring their close friends before directing his attention to his boss, Tony Khan.

The Salt of The Earth dropped multiple slurs on Khan, calling him a "mark" who should sit behind the guardrails. He raised questions about Tony Khan’s integrity for favoring ex-WWE superstars over homegrown talents.

The former AEW World Champion ended the promo by cussing heavily on the mic, begging the Jaguars CEO to fire him. Although the promo material was not similar, it was evident that AEW was trying to blur the lines with their version of The Pipebomb.

#3. Before there was the New Elite, there was WWE's Authority

The New Elite is currently running rampant in All Elite Wrestling. The alliance of Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and the AEW EVPs, The Young Bucks, has spelled doom for the rest of the roster.

The group has already taken down major names like Bryan Danielson, Tony Khan, and Kenny Omega. The Elite's tyranny mirrors The Authority's reign of terror over WWE in many ways.

Established to keep the roster in check, The Authority brought injustice to several prominent superstars. Compared to The Elite, The Authority had many more members, including Kane, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton.

The turmoil between the WWE babyfaces and the WWE management made for an intriguing dynamic. Fans tend to enjoy such stories more, as evident with The Young Bucks' new personas.

However, The Authority storyline lost its charm after a few months and became an unwanted nuisance for the WWE Universe. The Elite storyline is still in its early stages and should look to avoid the same fate as Triple H's Authority.

#2. Max Caster's rapping gimmick mirrors John Cena's Thuganomics persona

Max Caster often gets himself into hot waters due to his controversial raps. While his mic performances can be credited for The Acclaimed's popularity, some of his verbal jabs do not sit well with today's audience.

Caster's gimmick majorly draws inspiration from John Cena's 2002 rapping gimmick. However, in an attempt to match Cena, the young star often finds himself crossing the line. However, that doesn't take away the terrific mic skills that Caster possesses.

John Cena's Thuganomics character worked well during the Ruthless Aggression Era because the WWE Universe was more tolerant of his offensive rap material. Moreover, The Cenation Leader had a natural charisma to support his character, while Max Caster mostly depended on his punch lines to generate a reaction.

Although Caster too has a great delivery, this one seems the most obvious among all the instances of AEW copying WWE.

#1. MJF's injury storyline resembled Seth Rollins' feud with Brock Lesnar

MJF's reign as AEW World Champion was very eventful. While his programs with Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson brought him the admiration of the fans, his rivalry with Jay White did the exact opposite.

The situation was similar to that of Seth Rollins in 2019, who lost the goodwill of the fans soon after his ascent to the top. At AEW Full Gear 2023, the creative ran a ridiculous angle where MJF overcame a career-threatening injury to defeat a fully fit Jay White.

Despite a brutal beatdown by White's faction earlier in the night, MJF returned to wrestle the match against The Switchblade. Furthermore, the 28-year-old also performed several aerial moves in the match and didn't sell his leg injury in the process. Fans were very annoyed by Maxwell's "Superman-esque" performance and how it diminished Jay White's credibility.

WWE did the same storyline in the summer of 2019 when an injured Seth Rollins beat a fully fit Brock Lesnar clean at SummerSlam. The Architect went into this match with broken ribs, yet somehow managed to get better of the usually unbeatable Beast Incarnate.

Fans didn't approve of Rollins' heroic comeback then, which makes one wonder why Tony Khan's promotion decided to repeat WWE's mistake.