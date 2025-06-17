4 times Tony Khan and AEW stars have gone on crazy rants on social media

In the past six years, AEW has accumulated a huge fanbase. The Jacksonville-based promotion is home to some of the most popular stars on the planet, many of whom remain quite active on social media.

Pro wrestlers often use their X/Twitter and Instagram accounts for self-promotion or to build interest in their ongoing storyline on television. However, numerous AEW stars have used their social media platforms in the past to voice their frustrations about the online trolls and naysayers.

Tony Khan himself remains significantly online, which has often led him to call out his harsh critics on the internet. In this article, let's look at four occasions when TK and other All Elite Wrestling stars went on crazy rants on social media.

#4. Tony Khan took a shot at Triple H and Shawn Michaels

The animosity between WWE and AEW has continued to increase over the past six years. Tony Khan has never shied away from taking digs at Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who never back down from cleverly targeting the Jacksonville-based promotion either.

In October 2023, AEW Dynamite was scheduled to go head-to-head with WWE NXT on an intense Tuesday night. After ending up on the losing side in the ratings war, Triple H and Shawn Michaels used this opportunity to seemingly level the scores with All Elite Wrestling.

WWE brought stars like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and even The Undertaker to the developmental brand for one night only in an attempt to annihilate its competition in the ratings war. Tony Khan took notice of the Stamford-based promotion's strong counter-programming and decided to take out his frustrations on social media.

The Jacksonville Jaguars owner took a brutal dig at his competitors while replying to a post on social media. While doing his weekly promotion for Dynamite on X/Twitter, TK also shared a picture, which read Bald A*****e. Here's the tweet.

The AEW President also revealed that his post was a "message for them", confirming that his tweet was directed at Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Although AEW lost to NXT on the ratings front in this titanic clash, it allowed Tony to criticize WWE for loading an episode of NXT with iconic legends like The Undertaker and John Cena.

#3. Ricochet criticized a former AEW crew member for filing a lawsuit against Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley recently had a lawsuit filed against him. Christopher Dispensa, a former member of the All Elite Wrestling production team, has decided to fight a legal battle against The Purveyor of Violence due to an incident that took place two years ago.

On the May 10, 2023 episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley clashed against Kenny Omega in a violent Steel Cage match. During this contest, Moxley shoved Christopher Dispensa at ringside, who was calmly doing his job.

As per Dispensa, he was brutally injured during this incident, as he had to undergo surgery to repair his spine and shoulder. The accuser has sued The One True King and AEW for negligence and civil assault, a decision which has garnered reactions from the entire wrestling world.

One of the many individuals to comment on the situation was Ricochet, who has significantly increased his presence on social media in the past few months. Since turning heel, The One and Only has used his X/Twitter account to make fun of other wrestlers and his critics.

Taking notice of the Moxley-Dispensa situation, the former WWE United States Champion criticized the former AEW crew member for being too sensitive. Here's what Ricochet had to say about Christopher Dispensa filing a lawsuit against Jon Moxley:

"We live in a world of pu**ies."

The One and Only was quick to delete his tweet, realizing that the comment was not necessary at the time. While Ricochet might have been trying to get more heat as a heel, his remarks did not sit well with the majority of wrestling fans.

#2. Dax Harwood tore apart Vince McMahon for overlooking tag team wrestling

FTR is one of the most successful tag teams of the modern era. The duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler has won championships across several different promotions, including WWE, ROH, and AEW.

Unfortunately, Harwood and Wheeler did not get many opportunities to shine during their time in WWE. While they did win both sets of tag team titles, they were mainly treated as a lower mid-card act under the Vince McMahon-led regime.

Reacting to a recent X/Twitter post, Dax Harwood voiced his frustrations on Vince McMahon's view about tag team wrestling. Harwood elaborated on how Vinnie Mac never cared about this particular art of wrestling, and fans had no choice but to accept his preferences. Check out his tweet here.

Dax The Axe also called out the pay disparity for tag team wrestlers, pointing out how he and Cash Wheeler were amongst the lowest-paid stars in WWE despite wrestling in a huge number of matches every year.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion reiterated that tag team wrestling could be super exciting, but Vince McMahon's stubborn attitude never allowed this art form to prosper in WWE during the late 2010s.

The 40-year-old star also called out the trolls on the internet who criticized him for targeting Vince McMahon. Harwood made it clear that his issues lay with Vince McMahon's booking approach and not WWE itself.

#1. Mercedes Mone went off on a fan calling her AEW run a downgrade

Mercedes Mone's AEW run has always been a matter of discussion in the wrestling community. While some fans have a positive perception of The CEO's performances in AEW, others feel that she has not been able to recreate the same impact she had in WWE.

The erstwhile Sasha Banks has been booked quite strongly by Tony Khan since her arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, Mone's promos and character work have always received mixed reactions from the audience.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Mone was left fuming after a fan described her move to AEW as a downgrade. The reigning TBS Champion chastised the fan in an explicit rant.

The CEO stated that she was in the best spot of her wrestling career in AEW, growing both financially and as a performer.

Mercedes Mone pointed out how she was moving forward in her career and not resting upon her past laurels. The Boss seemed offended at her critics downplaying her accomplishments in AEW, prompting her to come up with this response.

