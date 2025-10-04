4 Ways Adam Copeland (fka Edge) can make his return to AEW

Adam Copeland has been one of the marquee fixtures of AEW since debuting for the company in 2023. Recently, the 11-time World Champion had a spectacular reunion run with his former tag team partner, Christian Cage. The duo wrestled some exciting tag showdowns as a cohesive unit and delivered memorable moments for the wrestling fans.However, at the AEW All Out event, Cope watched as his wife, Beth Copeland, who made her debut that night, suffered the wrath of his foes, FTR. The duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood took out The Glamazon with a Spike Piledriver. Realising that the well-being of his family was much important, Cope told Christian that he was stepping away and might not return on the following edition of Dynamite.While the Rated-R superstar left many stunned with his statement, according to a recent report, he went on hiatus to fulfill his acting commitments and is expected to be back soon. However, when the time comes, here are four ways AEW could book Adam Copeland's return to have a major impact.#4. Adam Copeland returns with his wifeAdam Copeland saw his wife, Beth Copeland, getting dropped on the mat right in front of his eyes at AEW All Out 2025 and was helpless to do anything, as he was handcuffed to the rope. The visual might not erase from his mind for a long time and could set the tone for him and his wife to return together to AEW. Moreover, with FTR possibly adding female members to their ranks, it could also lead to a series of mixed tag team matches between both sides.#3. Heel runOne of Adam Copeland's best runs in professional wrestling has always been as a heel. Whether it was the Ultimate Opportunist or Rated-R Superstar who married Vickie Guerrero for power, Cope's heel run has been a must-watch attraction. Moreover, it also led to his ascension as a top star, winning multiple World titles, and the fans would love nothing but to see his dark side in All Elite Wrestling one more time, which could be a fresh direction for his character at this stage.#2. Reunite with Christian Cage for one more title runAEW hit a masterstroke by reuniting one of the greatest tag teams, Cope and Christian Cage, for a brief tenure. The duo co-existed as a formidable duo and put up stellar performances as a team. So when Adam Copeland returns to AEW, he could align back with Captain Charisma, and the two could go after the AEW World Tag Team Championships, which would garner major attention for the Jacksonville-based promotion.#1. Chase the AEW World ChampionshipAdam Copeland came close to clinching the AEW World Championship on a few occasions in All Elite Wrestling. Upon his return from hiatus, the WWE Hall of Famer could go after the top prize in the company one more time. Moreover, it could come against the reigning champion, Hangman Adam Page, and the duo could put on one of the most captivating and exhilarating in-ring matches in AEW history with the World title on the line.