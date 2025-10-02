  • home icon
Huge update on if Adam Copeland is finished with AEW after landing big role - Reports

By N.S Walia
Published Oct 02, 2025 00:36 GMT
Adam Copeland is a part of the AEW roster (Image via Cope's X)

Adam Copeland made a shocking statement on last week's AEW television programming. Days later, a huge update has surfaced regarding his potential exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion after landing a big project outside the company.

The 11-time WWE World Champion teamed up with his longtime tag team partner, Christian Cage, to defeat FTR at the AEW All Out 2025 event. The show also saw the debut of Adam Copeland's wife, Beth Copeland, who, unfortunately, was on the receiving end of a Spike Piledriver from FTR.

This led to Cope informing Cage that he was stepping away from All Elite Wrestling and saying he was unsure about his return. Despite his statement, a report by Fightful Select noted the WWE Hall of Famer is expected to return to the company in the future. He has taken a hiatus due to being preoccupied with his commitments outside Tony Khan's promotion like landing a role in The Beekeeper 2 and reprising his role as Ares in the Percy Jackson's upcoming season.

Tony Khan gives honest take on Adam Copeland's wife, Beth Copeland debuting in AEW

While Adam Copeland might have stepped away from AEW for a while, his wife, Beth Copeland, became the talk of the town following All Out 2025. In fact, company CEO Tony Khan himself admitted that he was glad to have the Glamazon as a part of his signature event.

"She was fantastic … I was excited to have her be a part of this event. I was excited to have her celebrate such a great night for her family. What should have been a great moment for Adam Copeland to celebrate with his wife and for the Copeland family, I was so happy to have Beth Copeland there. I was really glad she participated in AEW All Out," said Tony Khan [H/T: RingsideNews]

With Cope absent for an extended period, it remains to be seen if he and Beth could return together to work on AEW television and continue the storyline with FTR.

Edited by N.S Walia
