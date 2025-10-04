SPOILER: Two AEW stars may have quietly joined top faction

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 04, 2025 00:42 GMT
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's X)

A top faction in AEW might have strengthened following the All Out 2025 event. The newest additions, who might have quietly joined the stable, are popular stars from the All Elite Wrestling women's division, Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne.

The aforementioned faction, which comprises one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling, is FTR and their manager, Stokely. After their feud with Christian Cage and Cope ended at All Out, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler began a program with JetSpeed and Willow Nightingale.

On the sixth anniversary celebration edition of AEW Dynamite, FTR hinted at adding female stars to their ranks, and it seems that they might have found the perfect fit for their stable. This week, Kevin Knight and Dax Harwood squared off in a singles match on the tapings for Collision at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.

WWE Hall of Famer took massive shots at the AEW faction FTR

Recently, AEW faction FTR found themselves in a situation with former WWE Superstar Jake Hager following some comments he made. This led to WWE legend Eric Bischoff delivering some scathing words for the AEW stars and advising them to keep their character alive even outside the ring.

"It just makes me laugh. Fragile. There’s Dax and Cash. ‘Oh my God, he said my name.' This fragility in professional wrestling has got to stop. By posting that reaction, you’re going to fire those internet trolls up even more… Keep your character alive in social media, guys. It’ll serve you well," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

While Bischoff might have his opinion, FTR continues to rise with its potential new members, which will make for an interesting storyline to watch moving forward.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

