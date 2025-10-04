SPOILER: Two AEW stars may have quietly joined top faction

A top faction in AEW might have strengthened following the All Out 2025 event. The newest additions, who might have quietly joined the stable, are popular stars from the All Elite Wrestling women's division, Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne.The aforementioned faction, which comprises one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling, is FTR and their manager, Stokely. After their feud with Christian Cage and Cope ended at All Out, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler began a program with JetSpeed and Willow Nightingale.On the sixth anniversary celebration edition of AEW Dynamite, FTR hinted at adding female stars to their ranks, and it seems that they might have found the perfect fit for their stable. This week, Kevin Knight and Dax Harwood squared off in a singles match on the tapings for Collision at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.The match ended in a loss for the FTR member. However, they took down JetSpeed post-match and even neutralized the threat of Willow Nightingale with the help of Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne, who stood tall with them in the ring, hinting at their potential alliance.WWE Hall of Famer took massive shots at the AEW faction FTRRecently, AEW faction FTR found themselves in a situation with former WWE Superstar Jake Hager following some comments he made. This led to WWE legend Eric Bischoff delivering some scathing words for the AEW stars and advising them to keep their character alive even outside the ring.&quot;It just makes me laugh. Fragile. There’s Dax and Cash. ‘Oh my God, he said my name.' This fragility in professional wrestling has got to stop. By posting that reaction, you’re going to fire those internet trolls up even more… Keep your character alive in social media, guys. It’ll serve you well,&quot; he said. [H/T: Ringside News]While Bischoff might have his opinion, FTR continues to rise with its potential new members, which will make for an interesting storyline to watch moving forward.