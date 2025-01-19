4 ways Cope's AEW run could outshine his last WWE run 

At WrestleDream 2023, Cope shocked the world by making his AEW debut. The Rated-R Superstar had been considered a WWE lifer by that point and him switching companies at this stage of his career was extremely surprising to many.

The Ultimate Opportunist has been in the Tony Khan-led company for nearly 16 months now, having created numerous great moments. From reigniting his feud with Christian Cage to winning the TNT Championship, Cope has done many memorable things in the Tony Khan-led company so far.

Cope's previous WWE run was arguably his best stint in the Stamford-based promotion. However, The Master Manipulator would be eager to surpass everything he did in WWE from 2020 to 2023 during his current AEW run. In this article, let's look at four ways Cope's AEW stint could outshine his previous WWE run.

Trending

#4. Cope could have a legendary tag team run with Christian Cage

Cope spent the majority of his last WWE run competing in the singles division. WWE had the opportunity to reunite Rated-RKO, but the management decided to pit Cope and Randy Orton against each other.

Cope's exploits in the tag team division have been equally iconic as his run as a singles superstar. The Ultimate Opportunist could make a lot of fans happy by having one last ride as a tag team with his former best friend, Christian Cage.

Expand Tweet

The Patriarch had an intense feud with the former WWE Champion in AEW in 2023-24. While Cage refused to join hands with Cope at that moment, he could eventually turn babyface in the future to get on the same page with the Ultimate Opportunist.

The reunion of Cope and Christian would bring back a lot of dear memories for hardcore wrestling fans. The legendary duo could run through the entire tag team division, before eventually getting their hands on the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

With Christian Cage by his side, Cope could finally tick another box off his list of things he wants to do in All Elite Wrestling.

#3. Cope could successfully lead a faction to glory in All Elite Wrestling

In 2022, Cope laid the foundation of one of WWE's greatest factions of the last decade, The Judgment Day. The Ultimate Opportunist recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, who eventually conspired with Finn Balor to kick Cope out of the group in June 2022.

Although The Master Manipulator could not leave much of an impact as the leader of The Judgment Day, the former TNT Champion could correct that mistake by leading a new faction to success in All Elite Wrestling.

Cope could become a guiding figure for other like-minded stars like Daniel Garcia, Mark Briscoe, and Katsuyori Shibata, who like to fight with grit and honor.

If these stars are elevated to the main event status under Cope's guidance, The Rated-R Superstar would be glad to have finally accomplished what he couldn't in WWE.

#2. Cope could main event All In 2025

The next edition of AEW's biggest annual event, All In, is set to take place in Texas. The company will need an established star to be the face of the massive event, who enjoys great popularity in the North American pro wrestling market.

Cope could be a great choice to feature in the main event of All In 2025. The former TNT Champion brings legitimacy to any event he competes in, and headlining the third iteration of All In could be a massive personal accomplishment for the 51-year-old star.

At WrestleMania 37, Cope featured in the show's main event when he and Daniel Bryan challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Unfortunately, The Master Manipulator failed to win that contest.

However, Cope could redeem himself by securing a victory in the main event of All In: Texas.

#1. The Ultimate Opportunist could win the AEW World Championship

Following his return at Royal Rumble 2020, Cope attempted to capture a world championship in WWE several times. Unfortunately, the veteran's WWE run coincided with the legendary title reign of Roman Reigns, which prevented him from getting his hands on a world title for the 12th time in his career.

However, Cope could fulfill his desire for gold by capturing the AEW World Championship later in his run. Since his arrival in All Elite Wrestling, the veteran has not taken his spot for granted, as he has continuously strived towards being an asset to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

Cope has delivered several amazing matches during his time in AEW, proving that he could still hang with the best inside the squared circle. Fans still adore The Ultimate Opportunist, making him a safe option to be crowned as the AEW World Champion in the future.

Having not won a major world championship in over a decade, Cope would be eager to get his hands on AEW's most prestigious title. The victory would not only put Cope's AEW run a level above his last WWE run, but it would also allow him to end his career on a high note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback