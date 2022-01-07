5 debuts we could see at AEW: Battle of the Belts

AEW will debut its first quarterly special on TNT with "Battle of the Belts" on January 8th. It's the first of four specials that will air on Saturday nights throughout 2022.

The marquee matches include Cody Rhodes vs Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship, and Britt Baker vs Riho for the AEW Women's title. Also, Tony Khan has also teased the possibility of a "dream signing" once again.

In an interview with Josh Martinez on the New York radio station Z100, the owner hinted that he wasn't done picking up top talent for the promotion despite the hiring rampage in 2021:

"There is, they are in North America, and they're coming," said Khan. "And, pretty soon. And it's going to be awesome, I'm very excited." (H/T Wrestling Observer Radio)

This opens up a Pandora's box. Who will show up at AEW at Battle of the Belts? Could it be a former WWE Superstar? Or a top independent wrestler?

Here are five possible signings.

#5. AEW could sign Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux

The Herald of Doomsday and Scarlett Bordeaux were primed for big things in WWE. Kross lorded over NXT as a dominant champion, and was a force to reckon with alongside Scarlett. Unfortunately, Kross and Scarlett were released by the end of 2021.

The duo have made it clear that they will not return to IMPACT Wrestling. This opens the doors for a possible debut in AEW.

Kross would make for yet another compelling character in the company's programming, competing against the likes of Malakai Black and others. Scarlett was only given a role as a valet in NXT. But she can wrestle at AEW, which benefits its women's division.

Getting these superstars into the company would prove hugely beneficial for Tony Khan.

