5 AEW dream matches for Dragon Lee

AEW has done an admirable job of signing some of the top luchadores and Mexican talent in professional wrestling. Dragon Lee might be the most popular luchador not under contract at the moment. The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion has made a name for himself in the United States on the independent scene and all across the world.

Lee has put on some spectacular bouts against the likes of Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi and Will Ospreay during his time with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He has also performed in the Tokyo Dome and Madison Square Garden over the past few years. His free agency makes him someone for AEW to sign with experience unlike many others in pro wrestling today.

The exceptional roster currently in All Elite Wrestling has many stars that make for a tantalizing matchup against Dragon Lee. His speed, athleticism and hard-hitting style would fit in nicely with the talent in this promotion. In this article, let's take a look at the five AEW dream matches for Dragon Lee.

#5. Former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

AEW would love to showcase the greatness of Dragon Lee and his career rival Hiromu Takahashi. The two men have put on phenomenal matches at CMLL and NJPW. Their amazing chemistry is unquestionable, but the intensity and daredevil spots in their encounters have been described by some as dangerous. Takahashi broke his neck in one of their more famous contests as an example.

If Dragon Lee was to sign with Tony Khan's promotion, a competitor who could fit Hiromu Takahashi 's role in high-risk battles is Darby Allin. He has put his body on the line to win matches and entertain fans. Allin has positioned himself as a top star and future AEW World Champion. He not only puts on quality bouts, but he also has such a cool persona that translates to fans of all ages.

Dragon Lee vs. Darby Allin would be physically intense and see some high flying action all over the ring. The two men can both fly through the air, but they can also have a hard-hitting affair with some stiff strikes. There will be some true magic between Lee and Allin whether it be on AEW Dynamite or pay-per-view.

