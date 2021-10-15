7 Dream matches for Will Ospreay in AEW

Will Ospreay has found himself in the headlines quite a bit as of late with his antics in NJPW, Revolution Pro and comments on AEW stars. The "real" IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has had a remarkable 2021. He kicked off the year with a Tokyo Dome classic against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 15. Ospreay went on to win the New Japan Cup a few months later.

He got his biggest win yet by defeating Kota Ibushi to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Sakura Genesis. He put on another all-time classic against Shingo Takagi in his first successful defense of the title at Wrestling Dontaku 2021, but he injured his neck and back in that match, which took him out of action and forced him to relinquish his championship.

ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ @WillOspreay Come and meet The Best Wrestler in the world and the REAL IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Baltimore Celebfest 2 on 10/16/21 from 12-3pm !!!! Come and meet The Best Wrestler in the world and the REAL IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Baltimore Celebfest 2 on 10/16/21 from 12-3pm !!!! https://t.co/9wOPxT3mkd

In his most recent interview, Will Ospreay made comments about several AEW stars. This follows his remarks at NJPW Resurgence where he said he would walk through the forbidden door to All Elite Wrestling. Chris Jericho also said that he believed that Ospreay would join AEW one day.

In this article, let's take a look at the seven dream matches for Will Ospreay in Tony Khan's promotion.

#7. Will Ospreay vs. AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

The high flyers in AEW have brought plenty of breathtaking moments to the promotion. Will Ospreay will not look out of place in All Elite Wrestling thanks to these performers. One competitor who can match him with his high-risk style is the current TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Guevara is considered one of the pillars of AEW that the company will be built around for years to come. He recently achieved the biggest win of his career, defeating Miro to win the TNT Championship on the September 29th episode of Dynamite. He has had many spectacular bouts during 2021 against the likes of MJF and Shawn Spears.

Not only do Sammy Guevara and Will Ospreay match up well with their similar aerial offense, but they also have very similar personas. Both men are cocky, arrogant stars who talk a big game and back it up. The Aerial Assassin vs. The Spanish God is a dream match that could steal the show on any episode of Dynamite or at a pay-per-view.

