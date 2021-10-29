5 AEW Dream matches for The Briscoes

AEW has assembled one of the greatest tag team divisions ever seen in professional wrestling history. Their focus on tag teams has been evident since the very beginning of the company and has only grown in the past two years. All Elite Wrestling may be on their way to adding one of the most decorated tag teams in the business today to their roster.

Jay and Mark Briscoe may very well be one of the most influential tag teams of the past two decades. They have won 21 tag team championships over their careers, including the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. They recently added to their illustrious legacy by winning the GCW World Tag Team Championships.

IT'S UPSIDE DOWN. NEW GCW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ARE THE BRISCOE BROTHERS. RUN IT BACK ON THE EAST COAST. #GCWWarReady

With The Briscoes about to become free agents, AEW seems like a perfect fit for them to sign with. It would be the first time they have been apart of a mainstream wrestling promotion with weekly cable television. In this article, let's take a look at five AEW dream matches for The Briscoes.

#5. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks

One of the centerpieces of the AEW tag team division from the beginning has been the Young Bucks. Matt and Nick Jackson were featured in high-profile encounters with the top tag teams that have come to the promotion, but they have been one of the best tag teams in the world for over a decade now. This means that they have faced a litany of tag teams before their time in All Elite Wrestling.

One of their greatest rivals is The Briscoes. The pair of brothers have clashed in two-on-two action as well as an epic three-way ladder match against SCU back in 2018. The Young Bucks and the Briscoes have a chemistry that has been proven and delivered at some huge events, but it would be an even bigger stage in AEW.

The reason why the Young Bucks rank so low is that they have met the Briscoes in the past. It isn't the typical dream match due to their long history against one another. However, the time they have spent away puts a new coat of paint on this established feud.

Jay and Mark haven't faced this iteration of the Young Bucks. Whether it be on AEW Dynamite or pay-per-view, this is the type of matchup that can headline shows and has Match of the Year potential as well. If the Briscoes want to make an immediate impact in the promotion, beating Matt and Nick Jackson is the way to do that.

