5 Biggest takeaways from GCW Fight Club

GCW has slowly but surely become the unquestionably hottest independent wrestling promotion in the world today. Game Changer Wrestling has seen many huge moments in 2021, but they built up their latest major event, "Fight Club," as the biggest of the year for the company.

The FITE TV pay-per-view in was headlined by the highly anticipated main event, with Jon Moxley defending the GCW World Championship against Nick Gage.

The two rivals hadn't gone one-on-one in well over a decade since their death matches in CZW before Moxley's WWE run. Hardcore legend Mick Foley was in attendance and wanted to be involved in this huge show in some way as well.

With this historic event from the Showboat in Atlantic City in the books, it has truly left a mark on Game Changer Wrestling as well as the entire wrestling world.

The moments, matches and announcements have firmly established the promotion's place in wrestling today. In this article, let's take a look at the five biggest takeaways from GCW Fight Club.

#5 Thunder Rosa makes her GCW debut - GCW Fight Club

GCW has etched their name into the consciousness of the wrestling community by having a perfect balance when it comes to their roster. They have established names that fans will find familiar from other promotions, while also giving a platform for the up-and-comers in the business. The promotion also knows when to have a big surprise that gets a huge reaction from their fanbase.

The latest established talent to pop up at Game Changer Wrestling was Thunder Rosa. The AEW star has been one of the standout members of the Women's Division after a successful run in the National Wrestling Alliance. Rosa made a cameo at GCW's last event in Los Angeles, but she made her in-ring debut in the six-man scramble match to make it a seven-person contest.

This scramble showed the versality that is usually on display for the talent in GCW. Calvin Tankman stood out for his hard-hitting style and the agility he possesses for his size.

Tankman, along with Grinco Loco, both represent MLW. ASF, Brayden Lee and Dante Leon are all athletic and exceptional high flyers. Jimmy Lloyd is a deceptive performer who has become an expert in these scramble matches.

Thunder Rosa looked like an absolute star. She showed that no matter what promotion it is, she stands out. Despite Rosa not taking the win, this hopefully means that fans will see her more in GCW and more women's matches for the promotion overall.

