5 AEW factions who can become the first Trios Champions

AEW's Tony Khan had the chance to address the introduction of a trios division during a media call prior to the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this year. It seemed like he was very much keen on the idea:

"I definitely think it's something that there's a lot of interest in, I've seen that and we have a lot of great trios here. I am very interested in it, I'll be 100% honest with you, I'm much more receptive to doing it when Kenny Omega's back because I think that is going to happen and when Kenny Omega is back I think the trios division is that much stronger." (31:28-31:57)

AEW's President went on to say a tournament could be run to determine a trios champion.

"We could do a great tournament now and have a great trios division but I think he would make it that much stronger and I have so much respect for him and I think he was such a great world champion for us, and I think we could have, by far, the best trios division anybody could put together with how strong our roster is and how many trios are already together and I would love for Kenny Omega to be a part of it." (31:57-32:24)"

A number of trios could legitimately lay claim to becoming the company's first Trios champions. The likes of Death Triangle, Dark Order, Best Friends, AFO and Team Taz could easily benefit from the introduction of the titles, whilst also providing a welcome addition to future programming.

But beyond that, here are five AEW factions who should become the first Trios champions.

#5. AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express with Christian Cage

Jurassic Express, which consists of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, are currently the AEW Tag Team Champions. While they seemed like an unlikely duo, their in-ring skills and natural charisma got them over. They have been fighting champions ever since defeating Lucha Bros on the January 5th episode of Dynamite.

With former WWE legend Christian Cage lending his experience and veteran guidance to the team as their manager, they form an impressive trio who can reasonably take on all comers. Christian Cage has been a valuable addition to the company and remains one of the industry's most underrated wrestlers.

In 2021 alone, Captain Charisma appeared at the WWE Royal Rumble, won the Impact World Championship before dropping it at Bound For Glory and headlined AEW All Out, unsuccessfully challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title. With Christian's williness, Lunchasaurus's power and Jungle Boy's athleticism, they are an outstanding team destined for more gold in the future.

#4. House of Black

The House of Black is one of the most menacing trios in AEW right now. Led by the ominous Malakai Black, the faction consists of the brutish Brody King and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Buddy Matthews,

Here are three supremely talented individuals that work well together in the ring while bringing intrigue with their mysterious promos. Given their unique style, video packages, looks, and entrance, this trio could set the standard with a dominant run in the new tag team division with their diverse offensive attack and underhanded tactics. As the inaugural heel champions, they could make for a fun chase for the babyface factions to finally usurp them.

#3. Adam Cole & ReDragon

Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly ran roughshod in NXT as The Undisputed Era. They held all the gold in the black and gold brand while dominating the competition for the better part of four years.

Now that the three wrestlers have made their way to All Elite Wrestling, they have aligned themselves with the Young Bucks and formed a super alliance of former UE members and The Elite. Adam Cole and ReDragon have admittedly not set the world alight with their run in AEW so far. Cole was unable to dethrone AEW World Champion Hangman Page while Fish and O'Reilly appeared mostly as background characters.

What better way than for the group to establish their dominance than by becoming the first-ever Trios Champions? It could be a great way to get their AEW run back on track while playing into the larger Elite civil war storyline that has been simmering on television lately.

#2. Blackpool Combat Club

The newest faction on the block is the Blackpool Combat Club. Managed by wrestling veteran William Regal, the group comprises former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson and former AEW World Champion Jox Moxley. The latest addition to the club is young rookie Wheeler Yuta.

On an episode of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW coach Mark Henry believes that the Blackpool Combat Club could be the next big thing in all of pro wrestling:

"I'm telling you Bully [Bubba Ray], like the BCC is going to be the new NWO. Write it down, take a picture, fax it, smoke signals, whatever the hell you wanna do with it. The BCC is going to be the new big thing in wrestling," Henry added. (From 19:10 - 19:35)

Blackpool Combat Club made their trios debut on AEW Rampage against the Gunn Club and wasted no time making a statement as they took it to the father-and-son trio. It will be interesting to see how they will serve notice to other groups in the company. With Danielson's technical prowess, the brawling violence of Mox and the youthful aggression of Yuta, this alliance is a force to be reckoned with and would be a credible choice to become the first Trios Champions.

#1. The Elite - Kenny Omega & Young Bucks

Tony Khan wants Kenny Omega back in the fray before even considering launching a trios division and for good reason. Omega, along with the Young Bucks, are the founding members of The Elite, a sub-group of the Bullet Club that achieved great success in New Japan Pro Wrestling before helping to launch All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

They are a pivotal part of the company's genesis and a trios tournament would be incomplete without the original Elite faction participating in it. The three wrestlers are well-oiled machines and have wrestled in some of the best six-man tag team matches in NJPW history.

Their chemistry is undeniable and their experience as a faction trumps most other teams in the promotion. They will make fitting choices to become the inaugural Trios Champions and lead the division forward. Look to them parlaying that victory into a wider reaching feud with the Undisputed team of Adam Cole and ReDragon. If the end goal is an Elite civil war, we're all for it.

