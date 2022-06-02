5 AEW feuds that could emerge from Double or Nothing in 2022

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 will go into the annals of history as one of their most important pay-per-views. Fans witnessed CM Punk's first world championship victory in a decade, Wardlow's breakout moment, and the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winners.

The fallout from the marquee event will be felt for a long time. As the company shifts gears and starts building up towards their next supershow, Forbidden Door, we take a look at the five feuds that could emerge from Double or Nothing.

#5. AEW debutant Athena vs. TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon is now #AllElite. The 33-year-old star was released by Vince McMahon's company on November 4, 2021, ending her six-year stint, which included an NXT Women's Championship reign and an underwhelming run on the main roster. Since her departure, she has been biding her time on the independent circuit.

At the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, The Fallen Goddess finally made her AEW debut after the TBS Championship bout between Jade Cargill and Anna Jay. After retaining her title, Cargill and her Baddies continued to taunt her opponent before Athena and Kris Statlander came to her aid.

It looks like the debutant will be the next challenger to Cargill. Athena is an excellent choice as she is an experienced performer who can likely help the TBS Champion to a great match. The new signee tweeted this out shortly after:

"On top of the world!!! Still can't believe last night happened. Thank you .@aew for the extremy warm welcome. I promise you won't be disappointed!! I'm on a whole 'nother level now because I am #AllElite!!" #FallenGoddess #TheAlpha."

The TBS Championship picture looks to be stacked right now, but Athena could potentially be the one to dethrone Jade in what would be a fun program.

#4. Kazarian vs. Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti

The six-person mixed tag team match at Double or Nothing saw The Men of the Year & Paige VanZant defeat Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian. With this victory, The Spanish God and Elite Hunter can no longer challenge for the TNT Championship.

During the match, there were instances of miscommunication between Guevara and Kazarian, which could point toward a potential dispute between the two in the future. After their resounding loss, Tay Conti took to Twitter, blaming the loss on Frankie Kazarian:

"Dude, Kazarian su*ks, he lost the match but we all won bc this sh*t is finally over … a**holes"

Perhaps we will see a Guevara vs. Kazarian match on an upcoming episode of Dynamite or Rampage. Both wrestlers need to stay away from the title picture for a while or risk becoming too stale. A program in the meantime would help to keep both competitors busy.

#3. Christian vs. Jungle Boy

The Jurassic Express might have retained their AEW World Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing, but Jungle Boy suffered another loss immediately on the next Dynamite episode.

In a ten-men tag team match that saw Undisputed Elite alongside Bullet Club member Hikuleo face off against Matt Hardy, Darby Allin, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express, where the younger star took the pinfall.

Interestingly, Christian seemed reluctant to tag Matt Hardy in, only doing it half-heartedly when needed. In the end, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly executed a pitch-perfect Meltzer Driver on Jungle Boy to pick up the win.

Jurassic Express tasting another defeat after their win at Double or Nothing should not sit well with Christian. A potential heel turn for Captain Charisma has been brewing for some time. The best way for the young star to regain his momentum is to enter into a program with his mentor. There's no better veteran to share the ring with for the 24-year-old.

#2. TNT Champion Scorpio Sky vs. Dante Martin

With Scorpio Sky putting Sammy Guevara and Kazarian in his rearview mirror, the TNT Champion can now look to new challengers. During a backstage interview, Dante Martin appeared to be next in line to step up.

Sky said that he would grant the challenge to Martin if Martin showed up in Southern California. On this week's show, Dan Lambert noted that Martin is a credible challenger, but the champion is currently on vacation. Now, the two stars are set to square off on the upcoming edition of Rampage.

The match promises to be a highly athletic bout. Dante is one of the best high-flyers in the company, while Sky can fly with the best of them. The TNT Championship should be a proving ground for young stars to get more exposure and opportunities. It's great to see the company putting the emphasis on younger stars going forward.

#1. AEW World Champion CM Punk vs. MJF

CM Punk vs. MJF II for the AEW World Championship needs to happen eventually. They are clearly the two biggest stars of the company right now. Despite being in separate feuds coming out of Double or Nothing, it seems like they are on a collision course.

The controversy surrounding MJF's match with former bodyguard Wardlow and rampant rumors suggested that the star would miss the event over a contract dispute with AEW boss Tony Khan. While The Long Island Loudmouth ultimately appeared at the event and took the pinfall, it could kickstart a storyline that sees MJF challenge for the world title down the road.

Although he was powerbombed relentlessly and taken out of the arena on a stretcher, MJF did appear on this week's Dynamite without selling any of his injuries. He would cut a scathing promo on the company and Tony Khan before demanding to be released from his contract.

According to Fightful Select, contract talks between AEW and Maxwell Jacob Friedman have not materialized over the last few weeks but were expected to come to a head at Double or Nothing weekend.

But what if both parties have secretly worked out a deal? Cutting a worked-shoot promo like he did on AEW Dynamite can set the ball rolling on the "Summer of MJF," culminating in the young star dethroning the current champion CM Punk.

It would be a perfect full-circle moment for the former rivals to see MJF defeat his childhood hero and "walk away" with the AEW's biggest prize.

