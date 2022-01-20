5 mixed tag teams we’d like to see in AEW

AEW power couple Adam Cole and Britt Baker joined forces in this week's Dynamite for the first time. The duo defeated Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy in a mixed tag team match.

This brought together two sets of rivalries together as Cole and his Elite buddies have been feuding with Best Friends. Meanwhile, Baker has defended her AEW Women's Championship against Statlander at All Out 2021.

While the company has not utilized the mixed tag stipulation too often, some matches have stood out, including Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs Jade Cargill & Shaquille O'Neal.

With so many talented men and women on the roster, it will be interesting to witness multiple new partnerships for storyline purposes. Here are five mixed tag teams we'd love to see in the company.

#5. Could Malakai Black & Julia Hart solidify House of Black in AEW?

Ever since Malakai Black sprayed the black mist on a hapless Julia Hart, the valet of the Varsity Blondes has been undergoing a subtle transformation. Now sporting an eye patch, she has traded her cheerleader outfit for an all-black ensemble and even tried to stop Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr from attacking Black.

The Dutchman recently introduced a new ally in Brody King and has been planting seeds for the ominous House of Black. If he adds Julia to the faction, they could have a similar partnership to WWE's The Fiend and Alexa Bliss.

