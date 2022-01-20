×
Create
Notifications

5 mixed tag teams we’d like to see in AEW

Which mixed tag team would you like to see?
Which mixed tag team would you like to see?
Muhammad Farhan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 20, 2022 11:29 AM IST
Listicle

AEW power couple Adam Cole and Britt Baker joined forces in this week's Dynamite for the first time. The duo defeated Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy in a mixed tag team match.

This brought together two sets of rivalries together as Cole and his Elite buddies have been feuding with Best Friends. Meanwhile, Baker has defended her AEW Women's Championship against Statlander at All Out 2021.

-The greatest women’s champion @AEW has ever seen.-Undefeated…one of the best damn pro wrestlers on the planet.-Together…unstoppable. See you on #AEWDynamite boys & girls. @RealBrittBaker #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM https://t.co/DqAtJxGAdD

While the company has not utilized the mixed tag stipulation too often, some matches have stood out, including Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs Jade Cargill & Shaquille O'Neal.

With so many talented men and women on the roster, it will be interesting to witness multiple new partnerships for storyline purposes. Here are five mixed tag teams we'd love to see in the company.

#5. Could Malakai Black & Julia Hart solidify House of Black in AEW?

MALAKAI BLACK JUST APPEARED OUT OF NOWHERE AND MISTED JULIA HART!!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/3O1ns3KCGv

Ever since Malakai Black sprayed the black mist on a hapless Julia Hart, the valet of the Varsity Blondes has been undergoing a subtle transformation. Now sporting an eye patch, she has traded her cheerleader outfit for an all-black ensemble and even tried to stop Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr from attacking Black.

The Dutchman recently introduced a new ally in Brody King and has been planting seeds for the ominous House of Black. If he adds Julia to the faction, they could have a similar partnership to WWE's The Fiend and Alexa Bliss.

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी