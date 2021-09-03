5 AEW roles for Chris Jericho if he retires at All Out

AEW All Out 2021 will see former AEW world champion Chris Jericho put his in-ring career on the line as he squares off for the final time against MJF.

Le Champion and MJF's rivalry has become increasingly personal and bitter over the months that they have been feuding in All Elite Wrestling.

Once partners, Jericho and MJF's rivalry has led to a variety of brutal matches such as Blood and Guts and Stadium Stampede.

MJF then forced Chris Jericho to undertake the Five Labors of Jericho on AEW Dynamite to get one more match against him. However, Jericho lost the final chapter of this saga against MJF on Dynamite several weeks ago, forcing The Demo God to question his future.

Chris Jericho challenged MJF to one final match at AEW All Out. However, this time if Jericho loses he will be forced to retire from in-ring competition in All Elite Wrestling.

Given that the Labors of Jericho certainly felt like a retirement tour for Le Champion, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Jericho's in-ring days could be numbered.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five AEW roles for Chris Jericho if he retires at All Out.

#5 AEW commentator

Chris Jericho has stepped into the commentary booth on many occasions throughout his All Elite Wrestling career.

Jericho first began broadcasting AEW during the early days of the pandemic. Along with Tony Schiavone, Jericho called numerous episodes of AEW Dynamite from The Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, Georgia to much critical acclaim.

The former AEW world champion then began making several guest commentary appearances with Jim Ross, Excalibur and Schiavone during special select episodes of AEW Dynamite.

Spinning off from these commentary appearances on Dynamite, Chris Jericho was named a permanent member of the AEW Rampage commentary team on Friday nights.

Should Jericho retire at All Out this Sunday, he could very well make the transition into a full-time commentator for both AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage.

