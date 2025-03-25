5 AEW stars who could bury CM Punk on Dynamite after his cheeky dig on WWE RAW

In the latest episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk took a clever shot at AEW. The Best in The World came out to a massive ovation from the Glasgow crowd and cut a fiery promo on his WrestleMania opponents, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

During this segment, The Voice of The Voiceless stated that "he works with children," a reference that hardcore wrestling fans understood immediately. With his remarks, CM Punk cheekily pointed toward the infamous post-AEW All Out 2022 Media Scrum, where he went on a rant against Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks.

During the chaotic Media Scrum, Punk had called all the members of The Elite children, who did not have the maturity to work like professionals. In the latest episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk brought back the memories of All Out 2022 post-show, which remains the most significant turning point in AEW's history.

As we have seen in the past, the members of the AEW roster do not take the words of The Straight Edge Superstar too kindly. The Jacksonville-based promotion would look to fire back at the former WWE Champion, who has been very critical of AEW since his exit.

In this article, let's look at five AEW stars who could bury CM Punk on Dynamite after his cheeky dig on WWE RAW:

#5. Cope could lambast The Second City Saint for his WWE RAW promo

A few months after CM Punk's exit in September 2023, AEW acquired the services of Cope (FKA Edge). The Rated-R Superstar made his debut at WrestleDream 2023 and has since gone on to become a top player in the promotion.

Aside from his onscreen heroics, the erstwhile Ultimate Opportunist has also been a great ambassador for All Elite Wrestling outside the ring. Having developed an honest connection with the Tony Khan-led company, Cope would be infuriated at CM Punk mocking the promotion yet again.

The former TNT Champion is set to have a sit-down interview with FTR and Tony Schiavone on this week's Dynamite. During this exchange, The Rated-R Superstar could take a dig at Punk's controversial exit from AEW without directly mentioning the current RAW star.

Interestingly, Cope was the one to come to AEW's defense in April 2024 when CM Punk grilled Tony Khan and his management on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour. The 51-year-old veteran could step up for the Jacksonville-based promotion again by firing back at The Second City Saint.

#4. Swerve Strickland could target The Best in The World

After his shocking release from WWE in November 2021, Swerve Strickland struck a deal with All Elite Wrestling. It has been three years since The Killshot first arrived in AEW, and he now finds himself as one of the flagbearers of the Tony Khan-led company.

The New Flavor avoids talking about WWE in his promos. However, Swerve Strickland could be compelled to dish out a response after CM Punk's remarks on WWE RAW.

In the latest episode of Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion could come out to address Jon Moxley. However, The Killshot could use this opportunity to send a message to The Second City Saint, who never misses any chance to take a shot at his former employers.

Swerve could take a clever jab at CM Punk's struggle with injuries in AEW and how the latter could never establish himself as a worthy World Champion. While he may refrain from mentioning The Voice of The Voiceless, The New Flavor could draw similarities between Jon Moxley and CM Punk, claiming he has been a better World Champion than both individuals.

#3. Toni Storm could fire back at CM Punk

In a surprising turn of events, Toni Storm could end up being the one to retaliate against CM Punk on Dynamite. The Timeless Superstar is one of the best trash talkers in AEW, who relies on her web of words to verbally destroy her opponents.

The Timeless Superstar could chastise The Best in The World for clinging to the past in her own unique way. Storm could creatively mock the past shortcomings of Punk's career, explaining how certain individuals are not fit to survive in AEW.

The New Zealand-born star could go all the way and taunt the Chicago native for his unfulfilled wish of headlining WrestleMania. Toni Storm's promo will certainly draw the attention of AEW fans, who have been critical of Punk for not moving past his issues with The Elite.

#2. MJF could launch a verbal assault on his iconic rival

MJF and CM Punk are no strangers to each other. In 2021-22, they had arguably the most memorable rivalry in the history of All Elite Wrestling.

During this heated feud, The Salt of The Earth brought up the "bidding war of 2024" several times, stating that he would head to WWE if he did not get his deserved respect in All Elite Wrestling.

During one of their exchanges, CM Punk told MJF that the grass is not greener on the other side in WWE. Interestingly, The Devil ended up re-signing with AEW after Punk's remarks, while the former WWE Champion returned to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in November 2023.

In the latest episode of Dynamite, The Salt of The Earth could bury the current WWE RAW star for going back on his word. The Long Island native could boast of being loyal to AEW, unlike CM Punk, who parted ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion when things became chaotic.

MJF is set to reveal if he will join the Hurt Syndicate in the upcoming episode of Dynamite. During his interaction with the heel group, The Devil could state that The Syndicate only includes physically tough stars in their faction, mocking Punk's long list of injuries.

The Wolf of Wrestling has never been scared of breaking the rules when it comes to his promos. It wouldn't be surprising if the 29-year-old star ended up namedropping the WWE star during his promo.

#1. Hangman Adam Page has some unfinished business with CM Punk

CM Punk's issues with Hangman Adam Page are well-documented. The Best in The World and The Cowboy had a heated backstage rivalry in AEW in 2022.

During the post-All Out 2022 Media Scrum, the Chicago native brutally criticized The Hanger. While Hangman Page never got the chance to respond to Punk, he could finally give it back to the 46-year-old veteran on this week's Dynamite.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy could verbally rip apart the WWE star for not letting go of his issues with the Tony Khan-led company. The 33-year-old star could throw the "children" remark back at The Straight Edge Superstar, calling the latter immature for targeting AEW.

Page could elaborate on how AEW has left behind the CM Punk vs. The Elite drama while the veteran remains upset about what transpired. If The Cowboy responds to Punk's comments on Dynamite, it would certainly create a buzz in the wrestling community.

