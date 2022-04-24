5 AEW stars who can potentially end Jade Cargill's undefeated streak

AEW Rampage this week saw TBS Champion Jade Cargill extend her undefeated streak to 30 wins after beating former MMA fighter Marina Shafir. It is an astonishing achievement given that her first ever professional wrestling match was in AEW just over a year ago.

Cargill's wrestling debut saw her team up with Shaquille O'Neal to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Since then, she has not only improved exponentially in the ring but on the mic as well. She capitalized on her dominant run by becoming the company's first TBS Champion, taking down the likes of Ruby Soho, Layla Hirsch, Nyla Rose, Tay Conti and Thunder Rosa.

With the momentum Cargill is carrying right now, it won't be easy for someone to break her winning streak. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out how her dominant run ends, if it ever does. But here are 5 AEW stars who could realistically defeat Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship.

#5. Former NXT UK Champion Toni Storm

Toni Storm has freshly arrived in AEW after her four-year tenure with WWE. Her debut on Dynamite a few weeks ago was warmly received by fans who are now excited to see her stack up against the rest of the women's roster.

The former NXT UK Women’s Champion is competing in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as one of the favorites, but she could feasibily go after one of the championships next. Could Cargill be in her sights next? With the positive fan reaction and never-say-die attitude, she would make a natural foil for the arrogant champion. A storm could be coming – for Jade Cargill.

#4. AEW veteran Serena Deeb

Serena Deeb is one of the veterans on the women's roster. She is considered one of the best technical rosters in the company, regardless of gender. Her nickname "The Professor" is well deserved.

She is currently on a collision course with Hikaru Shida to end their intense feud on Dynamite this week. Once she wraps up that rivalry, she might set her sights on the TBS Title next. As the more experienced ring general, she could be a huge threat to Cargill's title reign.

Her mean streak is not just her character but is legitimately how she feels about the new generation of stars. In an interview with Jonathan Hood on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, Deeb stated that many young girls today wouldn't have hacked it when she was starting out.

"Honestly, a lot of what's coming out of me right now, character-wise and personality-wise, is real. I spent a few years coaching, a lot of positives for that chapter, a lot of gratitude, but there was a lot of BS and dealing with difficult personalities. This younger generation, they are entitled and they complain. A lot of my content right now is very real, it's real emotion coming out," Deeb said.

While a heel vs. heel match is a rather difficult dynamic to pull off, leave it to Deeb to make it work and use her disdain for the newer generation as her motivation for going after Cargill.

#3. Jamie Hayter

British wrestler Jamie Hayter is one of the diamonds in the rough in AEW. She might be aligned with Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker DMD right now. However, her breakout moment seems to be coming rather soon.

Right now, she is competing in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament and might prove herself enough there to gain a title shot. Jamie Hayter qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after defeating rookie Skye Blue. She will battle newcomer Toni Storm next and it will be another opportunity to showcase her talents without the shadow of Britt Baker looming over her.

Jade Cargill vs. Jamie Hayter could be an impressive battle between two powerhouse female wrestlers that will be different from other women's matches. Perhaps if Hayter garners enough support from the fans, she could be a great babyface to root for against the dominant TBS Champion.

#2. Former UFC fighter Paige Van Zant

Paige VanZant has made a great impact in mixed martial arts and bareknuckle fighting. Now, the 28-year-old has her sights set on taking over the pro wrestling industry.

The former UFC competitor made her first appearance in the company as part of Dan Lambert's American Top Team. Since then, she has been a regular presence on television before officially becoming #AllElite in March.

In an interview with Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate, VanZant explained her decision to sign with AEW:

"I did know my career would take me to pro wrestling eventually. I wasn't sure what venue that would be, if it would be WWE or AEW. I've been a fan of both, I made it out about a year ago to WWE headquarters. They had a different plan for what they wanted for me."

She added:

"With AEW, I'm so excited they were happy to partner with me and let me continue to fight MMA and do bare knuckle boxing. They're on board to build my career, build me as a wrestler, and let me be myself."

While the jury is still out on whether Paige Van Zant can excel in the business like her fellow MMA alumni Ronda Rousey and Shayna Bazler, she might just surprise fans. PVZ already has the charisma and natural ability to garner a reaction from the audience and appears to possibly have turned babyface in her feud with Tay Conti.

As a babyface wrestler, she might just be the dark horse to defeat Cargill for the TBS Championship. It would make for shocking television and possibly gain mainstream attention. All of this hinges on the former UFC fighter's ability to deliver in the ring.

#1. Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker

For 290 days, Britt Baker was on top of the mountain as the AEW Women’s World Champion. In that time, she became the biggest female star on the roster. After losing the title to Thunder Rosa at St. Patrick's Day Slam in a violent steel cage match. Baker would take a couple of weeks off to lick her wounds before resurfacing on Dynamite last week.

With the show airing from her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Baker was treated as a returning hero and easily disposed of her opponent. Post-match, Baker immediately called out Jade Cargill in her most recent promo and a collision like that would be a very important match-up for a show like Double or Nothing, for example.

Cargill vs. Baker has a classic written all over it. While it might be too soon for Baker to win another title again, she would pose the biggest threat to Cargill's TBS Championship reign thus far, given her star power and talents.

