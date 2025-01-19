5 AEW stars who could be ideal Paul Heyman guys 

AEW has an incredible roster of talented superstars, who possess the potential to be the next big mainstream star from professional wrestling. There are many ideal candidates in All Elite Wrestling, who could benefit from working with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, who is known for turning everything he touches into gold.

From Brock Lesnar to CM Punk, there have been numerous instances in the past when a WWE star unlocked his true potential after being paired with the legendary manager. Roman Reigns, who is arguably the face of WWE, kicked off an era of greatness after aligning himself with Heyman.

While Heyman is unlikely to head to the Jacksonville-based promotion, certain AEW stars could make the most of their chances if they ever get to work with the 59-year-old veteran in the future. In this article, let's look at five AEW stars that could be ideal the Paul Heyman guy.

#5. Brian Cage could benefit from Paul Heyman's guidance

"The Machine" Brian Cage has been a well-recognized figure in AEW and TNA Wrestling. The monstrous talent possesses amazing strength, and his insane agility makes him a talent to watch out for.

Cage has made numerous efforts over the years to create a real connection with the AEW audience. However, he has often struggled to get the desired reactions from the fans. From Taz to Don Callis, the 40-year-old star has worked with many great managers in AEW, but it has not helped his cause much.

The Machine could benefit tremendously by working with someone like Paul Heyman, who could help him stand out from the rest of the roster. Heyman has the knack for making stars look more intimidating by putting them over as dangerous entities.

With the veteran manager in his corner, Cage would instantly appear as a more appealing character to the audience. A possible alliance with The Wiseman could result in a world title run for Brian Cage.

#4. Powerhouse Hobbs could rise to new heights under Heyman's leadership

Powerhouse Hobbs is one of the most valuable homegrown talents of AEW. The Monstar has continued to improve with time, and it wouldn't be surprising if he captures the promotion's world title in the future.

However, Hobbs' stocks could rise exponentially if he gets paired up with Paul Heyman at some point in his future. While he already has all the tools to become a future megastar, Hobbs could develop excellent mic skills under the tutelage of The Special Counsel.

The veteran manager can make any talent appear as a larger-than-life character to the audience. Heyman's ability to get the fans in favor of an individual with his clever promos could work in the favor of Powerhouse Hobbs.

If given a long rope to succeed, The Monstar could reach similar heights under Paul Heyman as Brock Lesnar did.

#3. Brody King could break out into the mainstream arena with Heyman by his side

Brody King is an excellent in-ring performer, whose presence captivates the audience every time he steps foot in the ring. Many fans believe that Tony Khan has not utilized the behemoth star to his fullest potential, as he has majorly been used as a massive obstacle to put over other singles stars.

King has a very charismatic personality, which has allowed him to develop a natural bond with the audience. A possible partnership with Paul Heyman could do wonders for the 37-year-old star, who has majorly remained stuck in the Trios division in AEW.

An alliance with Heyman might require Brody King to drop his current spooky persona. However, The Mad Scientist would ensure that King gets the best possible presentation to make him fit for the main event scene.

The former AEW World Trios Champion could bag a great amount of accomplishments under Heyman, who could use his backstage pull to grant his client more and more title opportunities. An incredible in-ring storyteller, Brody King would instantly become the focus of the promotion by having the legendary manager by his side.

#2. Former AEW World Champion MJF could attain legendary status by working with the Special Counsel

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is not necessarily an individual who would require a figure like Paul Heyman to succeed. However, The Salt of the Earth could create some magical moments if he ever gets to work with The Wiseman.

The Devil is one of the most proficient talkers in the modern era of pro wrestling. However, it does not mean that he cannot be a great "Paul Heyman Guy" in the future. The duo's dynamic could mirror that of Heyman and CM Punk, who took WWE by storm when they were paired onscreen.

The Voice of the Voiceless reached another level of popularity by having his longtime friend in his corner. MJF could enjoy the same kind of relationship with Heyman, who has shown to be as devious as the Long Island native.

During an appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show in 2022, The Devil revealed that he had exchanged messages with the veteran, and the two individuals were fans of each other's work. When asked whether he would be willing to be paired up with Heyman, MJF called it a "match made in heaven," admitting that he would love to work with The Special Counsel.

#1. Will Ospreay could become a megastar by having Paul Heyman as his manager

Will Ospreay is arguably the greatest in-ring performer walking the earth today. While there are no questions about his ability to put on spectacles in the squared circle, a section of the audience doubts if he could become an undisputed icon of the pro wrestling business.

The Aerial Assassin is a decent talker and can tell great stories in the ring. However, The Commonwealth Kingpin could break through to the next level by working with someone like Paul Heyman.

The Rabbi of the Revolution brings legitimacy to every superstar he manages onscreen. While names like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were generational athletes, Heyman's presence helped them become a box-office attraction.

Will Ospreay always keeps the fans hooked when he wrestles. However, the former AEW International Champion could become an even bigger draw by having the 59-year-old veteran as his manager. It could be a great way for Ospreay to expand his fanbase, as well as become a well-rounded performer.

The Mad Scientist has had his sights on The Aerial Assassin for years, as he had offered Ospreay a contract to work for Evolve Wrestling in the United States in 2017. The Wiseman seemed to be a great fan of Ospreay's work, as he called the young star revolutionary for the pro wrestling business.

Although Ospreay decided to say no to Heyman's offer then, The Commonwealth Kingpin might not refuse if he ever gets the opportunity to work with The Special Counsel again.

