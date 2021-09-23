5 AEW stars who have large families

Many current AEW stars are juggling their lives inside and outside the wrestling ring. In recent months few have spoken about how AEW has allowed them to work a schedule that helps divide equal time between work and family.

This has allowed the company’s workers to build their families and future. Cody and Brandi Rhodes recently welcomed their first daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels.

Meanwhile, several active AEW stars have multiple children, and they are always looking to give them enough time and attention. With that being said, take a look at the five AEW stars who have large families routing for them behind the scenes.

#5. AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs has a wife and three kids

PowerHouse HOBBS @TrueWillieHobbs We would often talk about our kids together. Thank you Jon for everything. More importantly lets pray for his family #RipBrodieLee We would often talk about our kids together. Thank you Jon for everything. More importantly lets pray for his family #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/ONYJlTgcyO

Powerhouse Hobbs competed on the independent circuit for over a decade before joining AEW. The wrestler believes he has found a home in AEW and is looking to reach the top of the company with the help of Taz.

Hobbs appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk about different things. He spoke about his family and three children. Hobbs revealed that he has two sons and a daughter.

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Hobbs discussed his brother’s passing several years ago.

“We were tight. He wanted to be in the wrestling business and wanted to be my manager. He was a tall, lanky dude, like Slick. He can talk. We always said he could sell an Eskimo snow. He had that type of game. Just got into the wrong crowd and ended up not doing what you’re supposed to do. He ended up getting shot, and I ended up getting hit in the forearm getting shoved out of the way...I was 22 at the time. It’s a shared dream with him and my grandparents. It’s been 10 years, and it still hurts.”

Hobbs thinks that his sons share a bond as strong as he and his brother did.

“There’s no second-guessing anything. I have kids; I have an older son. I look at him and my younger son and how tight they are. It reminds me so much of me and my brother. Everything I do is for them. I’ve got so many people depending on me, and I feel like I have my city depending on him. I can’t let people down. I refuse to, and it just reminds me so much of everything I have to accomplish.”

PowerHouse HOBBS @TrueWillieHobbs Happy Birthday to my amazing Son Julian. Aka Bubba Happy Birthday to my amazing Son Julian. Aka Bubba https://t.co/TbYhZKQsFl

He further spoke about how the late Brodie Lee used to talk to him about family and children. The two had a good bond before Lee passed away late last year.

