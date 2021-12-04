×
Create
Notifications

5 AEW stars who could main event WrestleMania someday

These AEW stars might be on a main event of WrestleMania someday!
These AEW stars might be on a main event of WrestleMania someday!
Shubhajit Deb
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Dec 04, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Listicle

WrestleMania's reputation in the pro wrestling community requires no rehashing. The final destination of many wrestlers' careers, the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' boasts some of the most prominent matches in WWE history.

The shuffling of stars between different promotions is nothing new. Several current AEW wrestlers have had ties to WWE in the past. It is not at all improbable that some stars might switch to Vince McMahon's company at some point.

THE MOST STUPENDOUS TWO-NIGHT #WRESTLEMANIA IN HISTORYTICKETS AVAILABLE NOW@ATTStadium @SeatGeek @WrestleMania https://t.co/sJf6QWqtId

The roster at AEW is full of talented young superstars, and seeing some of them on WrestleMania does not seem far-fetched. Here are five talented AEW stars who might make it big enough to warrant an appearance at WrestleMania someday.

#5 Wardlow has the right build for a Wrestlemania main-eventer

1 powerbomb2 powerbombs3 powerbombs4 powerbombs🦇 Ah ha ha 🦇 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/eGgUA7YK6i

Wardlow exudes force and power with every move. He ruthlessly demolished debutant AC Adams in his latest match. A consecutive string of powerbombs left the newbie static, allowing Mr. Mayhem to get the 3-count with ease.

Such a display of raw power is typical of the kind of performers WWE prefers to sign. It seems plausible that Wardlow may join their ranks in the future. If everything goes well, Wardlow could perform at the main event of WrestleMania, backed up by a good storyline.

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी