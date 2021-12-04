5 AEW stars who could main event WrestleMania someday

WrestleMania's reputation in the pro wrestling community requires no rehashing. The final destination of many wrestlers' careers, the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' boasts some of the most prominent matches in WWE history.

The shuffling of stars between different promotions is nothing new. Several current AEW wrestlers have had ties to WWE in the past. It is not at all improbable that some stars might switch to Vince McMahon's company at some point.

The roster at AEW is full of talented young superstars, and seeing some of them on WrestleMania does not seem far-fetched. Here are five talented AEW stars who might make it big enough to warrant an appearance at WrestleMania someday.

#5 Wardlow has the right build for a Wrestlemania main-eventer

Wardlow exudes force and power with every move. He ruthlessly demolished debutant AC Adams in his latest match. A consecutive string of powerbombs left the newbie static, allowing Mr. Mayhem to get the 3-count with ease.

Such a display of raw power is typical of the kind of performers WWE prefers to sign. It seems plausible that Wardlow may join their ranks in the future. If everything goes well, Wardlow could perform at the main event of WrestleMania, backed up by a good storyline.

