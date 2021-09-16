5 AEW stars who are married to former wrestlers

AEW is a relatively new wrestling promotion compared to others. However, in a short period, AEW has managed to make a significant impact in professional wrestling.

Many veterans in the industry moved to the new promotion to do something different. Some of their time on the road has allowed them to find life partners in the wrestling industry itself.

AEW has hired several former WWE and Impact wrestlers, many of whom are married to former wrestlers. Brandi Rhodes and Cody Rhodes are one of the power couples in AEW. Adam Cole has also joined his girlfriend, Britt Baker.

With that being said, take a look at the five AEW stars married to former wrestlers.

#5. AEW star Jake Hager is married to former wrestler Catalina White

Jake Hager is currently building his career in AEW after having a decent time in WWE and Bellator. The former World Champion is looking to make it big in AEW and win its World Title.

Hager is married to former wrestler Catalina White. White was known as Saylor James during her time in the wrestling ring. She signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2008. There, she wrestled her only match, on December 18, 2008, losing to The Girl From Mexico.

The AEW star has spoken about how White helped him get into MMA after the two reached a difficult point in their lives.

“I had kids, school, cars, houses, and just like anyone else, I’ve got to pay for it. So, the fear of leaving is very big, and it was very hard. It was my wife who said that I could do it and I believed her. There was this time when I lost a bunch of independent bookings and I was putting my daughter down to sleep and I am like ‘what am I going to do?’ I am tearing up right now because I remember that moment, I’ll always remember that," Hager said.

Jake Hager @RealJakeHager My wife when I tell her I didn’t buy an organic turkey... My wife when I tell her I didn’t buy an organic turkey... https://t.co/8BLqbaPu9m

Catalina White is currently working as a model and actress. She has been spotted with Jake Hager on multiple occasions.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy