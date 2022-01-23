5 AEW stars who would be perfect surprise entrants for the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match

Could AEW make its presence at the Royal Rumble now that WWE has kicked pried open the Forbidden Door? On the January 7, 2022 episode of SmackDown, Women's Champion Charlotte Flair came to the ring and announced a number of superstars that would compete in the upcoming women's Royal Rumble match.

While there were the usual suspects from the current roster such as Rhea Ripley, Shayna Bazler and Natalya, the company also decided to give away some of the surprise entrants.

This includes WWE Hall of Famers such as Lita and The Bella Twins. Arguably the biggest surprise, however, was the revelation that the current IMPACT Knockouts world champion Mickie James would take part in the match as well. This is a rare instance where WWE has acknowledged a rival company and its champion as James had just joined the promotion after getting released by WWE.

This begs the question: what if some of AEW's female wrestlers could get in on the act and somehow were able to make a shock appearance in the Royal Rumble? Here are five AEW stars that would make perfect surprise entrants.

#5. AEW star in the Royal Rumble – Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander is slowly becoming a star before our very eyes. She was one of the few female talents signed by the company from the very beginning. But before she could make a proper impact, Statlander suffered an injury setback. She tore an ACL during a match against Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford on an episode of Dynamite in June 2020. This has kept her on the sidelines for almost 9 months.

Now that Statlander has returned, she's been thrust into a top program opposite current women's champion Britt Baker. While she might not be a well-known name to the WWE Universe, Statlander's unique look and impressive athleticism will make for a great first impression if she were to enter the Rumble match.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh