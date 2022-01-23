5 things you didn't know about AEW TBS champ Jade Cargill

AEW could potentially have a female megastar in Jade Cargill. The 29-year-old wrestler defeated Ruby Soho to become the inaugural TBS champion and was successful in her first title defense against Anna Jay in this week’s Rampage.

She has been highly impressive since making her debut in March 2021, teaming up with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Even though Cargill is relatively inexperienced, she already carries herself like a star. Her exceptional physique and natural charisma make her stand out from the rest of the women’s division.

Tony Khan has signed Cargill on a multi-year deal, and it’s safe to say that Jade will become a massive part of the women’s division in the coming years.

Here are five facts about Cargill that you might not know.

#5. AEW star Cargill is inspired by X-Men’s Storm and late WWE legend Chyna

Cargill is a huge comic book fan who patterns her look after the X-Men character Storm.

When looking at Cargill’s ice-white hair, in addition to the phrase “A Storm Is Coming,” which kicks off her entrance music, this is pretty obvious.

During her recent TBS Title win, Cargill’s ring gear was also inspired by Storm, with Cargill’s logo placed front and center in her black attire.

Jade had stated in an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast that WWE legend Chyna had a huge influence on her. Jade Cargill credited the late great wrestler for giving her the confidence to embrace her powerful physique:

"Growing up I've always been muscular and I used to always get picked on by guys saying, 'Oh she looks like a man. She's too muscular.' And I remember growing up and watching Chyna and seeing how she just embodied [the physique], just loved how she looked, and it just did nothing but empower me and make me say, 'You know what? I look good. These muscles look great." h/t AEW Unrestricted

With her movie-star good looks, the TBS Champion is one of the most marketable wrestlers Tony Khan has on his women’s roster right now, which is probably why she was anointed to be champion in the first place.

Edited by Debottam Saha