5 AEW stars who would thrive as the next 'Paul Heyman guy'

AEW can rightfully lay claim to having one of the best rosters in the North American pro wrestling scene currently. The promotion has brought in stars from across the globe and employs a diverse cast of performers, each of whom brings their unique assets to the table. However, a regular point of criticism lodged against the company has been its supposed inability to improve and develop promising talents and elevate them to a higher degree of stardom.

There are few minds in the industry who have succeeded at accomplishing the abovementioned feat as often and as competently as Paul Heyman. The Hall of Famer has, over the years, helped develop numerous stars, both as an on-screen figure and in his backstage capacities. The tag of being a "Paul Heyman Guy" is now synonymous with belonging to the cream of the crop, potentially on the same tier as CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

With that in mind, let us consider five AEW stars who could benefit from being paired with The Wiseman.

#1. Former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs is easily one of AEW's most dominant performers. The Embodiment of Willpower has grown immensely since his debut in the company years ago and is currently locked in a feud with Big Bill and The Learning Tree on the heels of a brutal World Championship match against Jon Moxley.

The former TNT Champion likely has a bright future ahead of him in All Elite Wrestling. He has proven himself capable of cutting intense promos, and could, without a doubt profit further from Paul Heyman's managerial services so as to reach - if not surpass - the heights reached by the likes of Brock Lesnar and others of his caliber.

#2. Former TNT Champion Wardlow

Wardlow is often brought up in conversations regarding talent AEW has seemingly underutilized, if not misused, over the past five years. Mr. Mayhem appeared to have all the tools required to be a top star - an incredible physique, equally incredible athleticism & in-ring abilities, and an undeniable connection with the company's fanbase.

Unfortunately, this has not translated into consistently good booking, as evidenced by The War Dog's underwhelming TNT Title run in 2023 and his hiatus since losing to Samoa Joe in March last year. Nonetheless, Wardlow is a gifted big-man storyteller, and he could learn much from being managed by Paul Heyman about how to add more depth to his character and the angles he may be involved in.

#3. Former AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews

In the aftermath of Malakai Black's AEW exit, fans have been urging Tony Khan to consider pushing Buddy Matthews and Brody King as singles competitors, even though the duo continue to be allied as The Hounds of Hell.

Matthews, in particular, has stepped up his solo act lately with his bouts against Adam Cole and Will Ospreay, with a Continental Title match against Kazuchika Okada on the horizon at Grand Slam Australia as well.

The Best Kept Secret found success as a singles performer during his WWE tenure as well, particularly in the now non-existent Cruiserweight division. It was reported last year that Matthews had re-signed with All Elite Wrestling, and even though he is unlikely to return to WWE anytime soon, he could have forged an intriguing alliance with Paul Heyman if he were signed there. The Advocate could certainly help Matthews polish his mic game, and involve him in engaging weekly in-ring stories on television.

#4. International Champion Konosuke Takeshita

Some of Paul Heyman's most prominent clients were wrestlers of unparalleled technical prowess and/or athletic backgrounds. Consider for example Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli (often alluded to as one of the sport's most versatile and rounded athletes), Brock Lesnar (a former NCAA and UFC Champion), and Kurt Angle (an Olympic gold medalist), all of whom have held titles in WWE.

One could argue that AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita could easily fit into the aforementioned lineup. The Alpha, it has been claimed, had once aspired to compete as an Olympic decathlete, and he has since leveraged his skills toward building a flourishing pro-wrestling career. While Don Callis is a great heel spokesperson for the Japanese phenomenon, one can only imagine the levels to which Heyman could take a star of Takeshita's potential.

#5. Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland

Although many of Paul Heyman's clients benefit from the privilege of having The Special Counsel act as their mouthpiece, not all of them needed the WWE Hall of Famer to cut promos for them. Take for example Heyman's working relationship with CM Punk prior to his WWE departure, or his role in The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns. Since both The Straight Edge Superstar and The OTC were formidable on the microphone, Heyman, instead of having to speak on their behalf, would be free to further explore ongoing storylines, and participate in them in a more involved way.

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is arguably one such wrestler who no longer needs anyone to speak for him, not even his manager Prince Nana. The New Flavor has grown by leaps and bounds over the past year, emerging as one of the most interesting characters on the AEW roster.

Being attached to Paul Heyman would work wonders for Swerve's star power, adding to the solid foundation of his credibility, and allowing him to glean essential knowledge from one of the sport's brightest intellects.

