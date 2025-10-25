5 AEW stars who could turn heel before the end of 2025

One of the most exciting things about professional wrestling companies like AEW and WWE is creating shocking moments. On multiple occasions, this comes at the expense of switching up the roles of their superstars, who are either babyfaces or heels. However, the stunners are often witnessed among the audience when a beloved star turns to the dark side and cements their heel turn.In recent memory, Tony Khan's promotion saw former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and his faction, The Opps, turn heel at the WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view. Similarly, the October 24 edition of WWE SmackDown witnessed the babyface Jade Cargill unleashing her wrath and shocking the world by laying a huge beatdown on Tiffany Stratton.On that note, here are five possible heel turns that can happen in AEW before the end of 2025:#5. Kris StatlanderKris Statlander has experienced a resurgence in 2025, which began at the All Out pay-per-view, when she shockingly pinned Toni Storm to win her first-ever AEW Women's World title and then retained it against her at WrestleDream. However, the size and dominance of Statlander, with the championship around her waist, could fuel more with a drastic heel turn. This could see the Cosmic Killer embrace her dark roots again and cement herself as the baddie before this year comes to a close.#4. Kenny OmegaIt can be argued that heel Kenny Omega in AEW during the early 2020s was his peak run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. From wrestling spectacular in-ring bouts, to a run as the Belt Collector, Omega was on different level. However, personal setbacks and medical issues have derailed his momentum since returning to action this year. The Best Bout Machine could find his cocky personality once again and turn heel to have another compelling run in All Elite Wrestling that cemented him as the prime attraction for the company.#3. Hangman Adam PageHangman Adam Page resurfaced in the main event spot after years in All Elite Wrestling, when he defeated Jon Moxley to become the AEW World Champion. While he has been delivering exceptional matches and having a remarkable title reign so far, it could be time to switch things up. In an unexpected twist, Tony Khan could pull the trigger on Hangman's heel turn when no one would expect, which could be a game-changer for him and the promotion altogether.#2. Toni StormTimeless Toni Storm has primarily been a babyface during her run in AEW. However, after dropping the title to Kris Statlander and failing to win it again at WrestleDream, Storm declared that she had lost &quot;everything.&quot; A string of major losses could continue for more weeks until Storm would finally snap and unleash a dark side beneath her captivating Hollywood Starlet persona, to regain her spot at the top of the mountain.#1. Adam CopelandAdam Copeland has been absent from AEW television since the fallout edition of Dynamite for All Out after witnessing FTR lay an attack on his real-life wife, Beth Copeland. The WWE Hall of Famer could return to the promotion before 2025 ends; however, witnessing his wife suffer a beatdown could bring out his inner demon that has been witnessed over the years. This could see Cope finally turning heel in All Elite Wrestling, turning his back on the audience, and only thinking about himself, an attitude that brought him roaring success in WWE.