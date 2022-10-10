5 AEW stars who are on the verge of getting fired by Tony Khan

AEW has not been in the best place for a few months now. There have been backstage altercations, wrestlers wanting to leave, backstage info being leaked to the media and many other issues.

One of the most prominent issues being CM Punk calling out Hangman Page and the Elite at the AEW media scrum held after the All Out pay-per-view. Other major issues include the Elite getting into an altercation with CM Punk and the backstage fight between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara.

Things are far from fixed right now. Tony Khan will most probably have to fire some wrestlers since they won't coexist now. What remains to be seen is who he decides to keep and who he says goodbye to. Here, we will talk about 5 such wrestlers who are on the verge of getting fired by Tony Khan.

#5. CM Punk

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum https://t.co/QaNjTlJjUq

CM Punk is one of the main roots of all the issues going on in AEW. His behavior enraged many of his co-workers. He pressed a lot of nerves with his bitter words. Things started with Punk going off-script on Dynamite and calling out Hangman Page.

Then, at the media scrum after the All Out pay-per-view, Punk made remarks about The Elite. He called them irresponsible EVPs. He accused them of leaking the news to the media. Things that were supposed to be behind closed doors were talked about by him in public. These reasons could be enough for Tony Khan to fire CM Punk.

#4. Ace Steel

Ace Steel and CM Punk

Ace Steel started working with AEW earlier this year in a backstage capacity. He has been friends with CM Punk. He appeared on TV to encourage Punk to sign an open contract for a title match at All Out. Things were going well for him until after All Out, where he ended up getting himself in trouble.

After Punk was done with the media scrum, he had a backstage altercation with the Elite. Ace Steel also joined in to help Punk. He reportedly threw chairs and bit Kenny Omega. This resulted in him getting suspended. Tony Khan could fire him for joining the fight with Punk instead of trying to stop it.

#3. The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks are AEW EVPs

The Young Bucks have been a core part of AEW since the very beginning. They were the ones who, alongside Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega, organized the All In event. All Elite Wrestling possibly wouldn't even exist today without them. They were then assigned as EVPs by Tony Khan.

Things took a turn when Punk called them out at the All Out media scrum, where he accused them of leaking news to the media. He said they told the media that he got Colt Cabana fired. This didn't sit well with the Bucks as they went to confront Punk and reportedly got into a fight with him. This could get them fired.

#2. AEW EVP Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega was the longest reigning AEW World Champion

Kenny Omega is one of the most precious assets for AEW and Tony Khan. He helped Tony in bringing his company to life. He, alongside the Bucks and Cody, brought in many wrestlers and signed them with the promotion. He was then given the position of an Executive Vice President of the company by Tony Khan.

Then the media scrum happened and Punk called all the EVPs irresponsible who couldn't manage a target. This enraged him and he supposedly went to talk to Punk with the Young Bucks, where he ended up in an altercation.

He was suspended as a result, alongside everyone involved. Although he is an important asset to the company, there's a possibility that he could also be fired.

#1. Andrade El Ídolo

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps TMZ are reporting Andrade & Sammy got into an altercation backstage at AEW Dynamite tonight… TMZ are reporting Andrade & Sammy got into an altercation backstage at AEW Dynamite tonight… https://t.co/Zw9wPm8k9D

After requesting his release and getting it from WWE, Andrade joined AEW in the hope that he will be used better by Tony Khan. He was used for some time but was pushed aside for new signings after some time. But his problem is bigger than that. He is reportedly looking to return to WWE.

With Triple H on fire recently and Charlotte Flair working there, he possibly wants to join the big leagues. He's been having issues with Sammy Guevara and has expressed his frustration publicly as well. He also got into a backstage fight with Sammy following their war of words.

After the incident, he was sent home by Tony Khan and his scheduled match on Rampage was canceled. He could be doing all this just to get fired so he can go to WWE. Whatever the reason, there's a possibility that he will get fired by Tony Khan.

