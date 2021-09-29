5 children who work with their fathers in AEW

Several wrestlers are currently working with their children in different promotions, including AEW.

Over the past few years, the wrestling world has seen many second-generation stars. Only a few of them had the privilege of working with their parents, either on-screen or backstage.

One clear example is Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik in WWE. Since making his debut last year, Dominik has formed a tag team with his legendary father. They even became the first-ever father-son Tag Team Champions in WWE history.

Likewise, a few AEW Stars are currently working with their fathers in Tony Khan's company. Some of these fathers have formed stables with their children. Others, however, work in other backstage roles.

Here are five fathers who work with their children in AEW.

#5. AEW Star Billy Gunn – Colten Gunn

Billy Gunn is a legend in the wrestling business. His eldest son, Colten, is also a wrestler.

Gunn kicked off his career in the mid-1980s. After wrestling in different promotions for a few years, he joined WWE in 1993. The 57-year-old spent 11 years in Vince McMahon's company, where he won several titles, including the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championships. Following his departure from WWE in 2004, Gunn wrestled in a few promotions before returning to WWE in 2012 to spend three more years.

In 2019, Gunn entered the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X. That same year, he joined AEW as a coach. Although he is now 57 years old, he is also an active in-ring competitor in AEW. Gunn is currently wrestling side-by-side with his son Colten.

Colten was born in May 1991 and is now 30 years old. Following his graduation from college, Colten worked in the construction business for a short period. He then decided to give pro-wrestling a shot.

Colten Gunn signed with AEW in 2020. Since then, he became a member of the Gunn Club, led by his father. In his debut match, Colten teamed up with his father and brother, Austin, to defeat BSHP King, Joey O'Riley, and Sean Maluta.

Billy Gunn's eldest son recently revealed that his debut match is his favorite AEW moment so far.

"Mine would probably be our first match together. Like that was just crazy. It finally got done and we're standing there with our hands raised and I'm looking and I'm like 'I just had a match with my dad!'. Like my first match ever was on AEW Dark and I was just like trying to take it in but trying to figure out what the hell just happened," he said on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox.

The Gunn Club recently defeated Anthony Bennett, Leon St. Giovanni, and Ray Jaz on AEW to remain undefeated in tag team action.

