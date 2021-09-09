5 stars who have multiple different jobs in AEW

In addition to being in-ring competitors, a few AEW Stars also have other jobs and responsibilities backstage.

The All Elite Wrestling roster is full of multi-talented performers, and Tony Khan seems determined to use them to the fullest. He hired several wrestlers in backstage positions beside their role as in-ring performers.

Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega top the list of AEW Stars who work in more than one capacity for AEW. They serve as Executive Vice Presidents in addition to being in-ring performers.

Likewise, other AEW Stars also hold backstage roles. While some are in managerial positions, others help train their fellow wrestlers to get ready for in-ring action. These AEW stars work as coaches, coordinators, and even makeup artists backstage.

#5. AEW Star/Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes

Like her husband Cody, Brandi Rhodes has more than one job in AEW. The 38-year-old joined AEW in April 2019 to become Chief Brand Officer. Brandi oversees the brand image and represents the promotion.

Brandi took to Twitter to express her excitement at being appointed to her new position. She also assured wrestling fans that she would continue to entertain them in the ring.

Brandi Rhodes kicked off her wrestling career in 2011 when she signed a contract with WWE. The 38-year-old spent several years in Vince McMahon's company, where she served as a ring announcer.

In 2016, Brandi left WWE and started wrestling on the independent circuit. Later that same year, she signed a contract with TNA (IMPACT Wrestling). Less than a year later, she left the company.

Brandi wrestled with a few different promotions between 2017 and 2019 before joining AEW. She made her AEW in-ring debut at Fight For The Fallen in 2019, defeating Allie.

The current AEW Chief Brand Officer has not competed since last October. In her last match, she teamed up with Red Velvet to defeat Elayna Black and Leyla Hirsch on AEW Dark.

In December 2020, Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced that they were expecting their first child. Brandi gave birth to their daughter last June. The 38-year-old is currently on maternity leave.

