5 AEW Superstars who CM Punk will eventually lose to

CM Punk's return to pro wrestling with AEW has been full of excitement so far. He has admitted on live TV that the aura of his return will inevitably die down, and it's hard to disagree.

Some fans have already criticized All Elite Wrestling's utilization of Punk. Rather than presenting him as a larger-than-life superstar and saving his in-ring appearances for more "special" occasions, he has seemingly wrestled weekly.

Also, unlike his former WWE counterpart Bryan Danielson, the start of his AEW career has focused on him working with younger and smaller names. As for Danielson, he entered in a top feud with Kenny Omega right upon his debut.

Bryan Danielson presented in that way makes absolute sense. For CM Punk, it's about returning and finding out whether he is still one of the best wrestlers in the world. For The American Dragon, he knows he's the best in the world and wants to see if the top talent in the company can hang with him.

Looking at it from that perspective, it's probably good that Punk and AEW chose the route of working with younger talent over already-established ones.

He has won every match he has had in Tony Khan's promotion so far, but that isn't going to last forever. The 0 has to go at some point, and these five superstars have a far bigger chance of beating CM Punk.

#5. Ricky Starks - CM Punk's first big storyline to lead to a clash?

While Darby Allin was CM Punk's first opponent in AEW, it wasn't exactly a feud. It was more of Punk handpicking the company's hottest homegrown talent as his opponent for his return to pro wrestling.

At the end of the day, the objective was to establish him in All Elite Wrestling, and the mutual respect was always inevitable. CM Punk had nothing but praise for Darby Allin.

His first actual feud began when Taz began to take shots at him. It led to his first TV match, where he beat Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs.

The storyline seems to be leading towards an inevitable clash against FTW Champion Ricky Starks - a young talent considered one of AEW's brightest future stars. Starks' victory over the returning Brian Cage on Rampage proved that the company is serious about pushing him as a top talent.

While it's possible that he may not hand CM Punk his first loss, he has the highest chance of doing so as of now.

Edited by Kaushik Das