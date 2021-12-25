5 current AEW stars born in wealthy families

AEW might be a young company, but in the three years since its inception, it has secured a lucrative television deal, generated revenues from shows and pay-per-view, and generally become profitable within a short amount of time.

Headed by billionaire Tony Khan, the wrestlers in AEW are generally well-paid. That's why former WWE Superstars such as Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and others have jumped ship and turned down big-time contracts with Vince McMahon.

Hocus Jocus Lusio @HJLusio

#AEW In this pic in a recent article by @Forbes , Big Show (above Jericho and Sammy Guevara) is sporting a new wrestling attire! Could we be seeing him re-enter the squared circle soon?

Not all AEW stars experienced a rags-and-riches story before ascending to the pinnacle of the wrestling industry. Some were already born into wealthy families and grew up with a silver spoon in their mouths. Whether it's generational wealth from famous wrestling dynasties or money gained from other pursuits, here are five current AEW figures who were born into wealthy families.

#5. AEW wrestler MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF In case you were wondering if I come from old money or new money....



Here’s a photograph of Dr. Maxwell Friedman.



The Man I was named after.



In case you were wondering if I come from old money or new money....Here's a photograph of Dr. Maxwell Friedman. The Man I was named after. We've been better than you for quite sometime now.

MJF's gimmick as a snobbish aristocrat from Long Island, New York is no charade. The Salt of the Earth has lived in luxury since birth. It's as if we need another reason to boo the biggest heel in the company.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is loaded, and he doesn’t want anyone to forget about his wealth any time soon. Back in 2020, the AEW star was asked by fans on social media who questioned whether he came from “new money” or “old money.” He put those queries to bed with two tweets that included photographic evidence as well.

One was Dr. Maxwell Friedman, whom MJF was named after, and the other was the wrestler's great-great uncle, NFL Hall of Fame-inducted quarterback Benny Friedman. It seems like wealth and athleticism run deep in the Friedman family. MJF might only be 25 years old but he already has a reported net worth of 1 million dollars.

