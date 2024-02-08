5 announcements Tony Khan could make on AEW Dynamite this week

AEW President Tony Khan is set to make a big announcement tonight on Dynamite. Since the news first broke last week, AEW fans have been speculating on what Tony could possibly have in store for them.

He has used this tactic on a number of occasions in the past, from the announcement of purchasing Ring of Honor to the debut of Collision. It has always managed to bring eyeballs to the product just when Dynamite needs it.

Here are our five last-minute predictions for the first Tony Khan announcement of 2024.

#5. Tony Khan announces a new streaming deal with Warner Bros Discovery

Expand Tweet

Hot on the heels of WWE's multi-billion-dollar streaming deal with Netflix for RAW, Tony Khan could potentially be announcing AEW's very own streaming partnership.

Given the company's current relationship with Warner Bros Discovery, it would make sense for the All Elite Wrestling archives to eventually land on MAX, for example, or for the promotion's flagship shows to stream live on the app and on television in a hybrid format.

On X, Andrew Zarian posted the following report:

"Since we are on the topic of TV and Streaming rights. A source mentioned to me that is very possible for AEW to become a cable/streaming hybrid show. Much like how the NBA simulcasts on TNT and Max."

With the recent revelation that ESPN, FOX, and WBD are forming a joint venture to launch a standalone streaming sports service in the US, this could also tie into Tony Khan's announcement tonight.

#4. Tony Khan introduces new AEW Women's Tag Team Championship

Expand Tweet

During the AEW Worlds End post-show media scrum, the promotion's CEO, Tony Khan, was asked about possibly adding tag titles to the women’s division. He stated the following on the subject:

“It’s something I think would be great. We’ve definitely shown we can expand our programming and certainly some of the best matches and most exciting rivalries we’ve ever had in the women’s division in recent weeks and months. Julia Hart as the TBS Champion is at the epicenter of that, absolutely, I think that would be tremendous and something I’m very open to doing and it would be great. There are a lot of great tandems, some that are active right now that would be great, and some that haven’t teamed in a while that could be great for that. There are a lot of great opportunities there and something to keep an eye on." (via Fightful)

It would certainly be a newsworthy announcement and provide opportunities for the ladies in AEW to compete for more gold. Potential tag teams that could vie for this new championship include Anna Jay and Tay Melo (once she returns), Toni Storm and Mariah May, and Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

#3. Sting is announced as the first inductee in the AEW Hall of Fame

Expand Tweet

We are only weeks away from the final match of Sting's career at Revolution. All signs point toward a tag collision between The Young Bucks and The Icon & Darby Allin.

But before that, the face-painted duo has an AEW Tag Team Championship match against Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

As a way to honor the legend, Tony Khan could announce Sting as the first-ever inductee in the AEW Hall of Fame. The Vigilante enjoyed a similar accolade in TNA and is also a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. This would be a fitting tribute to Sting and his contributions to All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Mercedes Mone signs with AEW

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone is one the hottest free agents in wrestling at the moment and is on the comeback trail following time off due to injury.

Recent reports have indicated that the former Sasha Banks is heading to All Elite Wrestling and is expected to debut in the company in March, judging by the announcement that the TD Garden in Boston, MA (Mone's hometown) will be hosting Dynamite.

After leaving WWE, Mone initially wrestled for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, debuting at Wrestle Kingdom last year and working a few matches in Stardom before being ultimately sidelined.

It would make sense for the 32-year-old to keep her current presentation if she debuts for All Elite Wrestling, and it would be a coup for Tony Khan to land the star.

#1. Okada joins AEW from New Japan

Expand Tweet

Since February 1st, Kazuchika Okada has been a free agent, with reports swirling that he has talked to both WWE and All Elite Wrestling. However, the only wrestling appearance the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has made in the time since is with TNA.

Having spent the last 17 years with Japan's top promotion, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Tony Khan could inject his roster with even more star power by signing The Rainmaker.

Despite alleged interest by WWE, Okada is more likely to join All Elite Wrestling due to his long-established friendship with several top names and executives in the promotion.

Much like his former NJPW rival Will Ospreay, Okada might even be able to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion without having to move to the United States, which might appeal to the Japanese star.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE