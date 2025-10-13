5 better retirement opponents for John Cena in AEW

John Cena is nearing the end of his retirement tour in WWE. The Never Seen 17 has been giving some spectacular in-ring performances since his last few matches. Most recently, he delivered one of the most stellar matches against AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE.However, reports have suggested that Cena has been unhappy with the last leg of his illustrious career. Moreover, another report made a surprising claim that The Cenation Leader has been in contact with AEW, WWE's rival promotion. In light of those rumors, had his final match taken place in All Elite Wrestling, here are the top five better choices for John Cena.#5. Chris JerichoOne of the top opponents during John Cena's rise as the next face of WWE, he had multiple encounters with Chris Jericho in the mid-2000s. The Ayatollah of Rock' n Rolla proved to be a formidable choice to help Cena ascend to the top of the mountain. Had The Champ had his last match in AEW, a match against Jericho would have been a stellar showdown.#4. Kenny OmegaWhile John Cena reigned as WWE's poster boy, Kenny Omega became one of the biggest attractions outside the Sports Juggernaut. He is also one of the few marquee names to have never signed with WWE in his prime, eluding the fans of a blockbuster match with Cena. However, the Best Bout Machine would have been an excellent choice for the 17-time World Champion if his farewell match had taken place in AEW.#3. Hangman PageHangman Adam Page is one of the homegrown top stars in All Elite Wrestling. He has been a two-time AEW World Champion and displayed his exceptional in-ring acumen against the likes of Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, MJF, and others. Witnessing his rise as a formidable force in AEW, he would have been a top choice for John Cena's final match had it taken place in Tony Khan's promotion.#2. Jon MoxleyJon Moxley is one of the familiar names from AEW when it comes to in-ring action and feuds against John Cena. The duo has crossed paths numerous times during Moxley's time in WWE, including major title matches and other top showdowns. While Cena has only four dates left in his wrestling career, Moxley is at the top of his game as a marquee attraction for AEW. With their past encounters, and both superstars being in the prime of their careers, Cena's final bout against The Death Riders' leader would have been nothing short of a blockbuster.#1. Adam CopelandThe name that the wrestling fans want to see wrestle John Cena in his last-ever in-ring showdown is his storied rival, Adam Copeland, fka Edge, in WWE. The duo is considered one of the greatest rivals in professional wrestling, and both men proved pivotal in their respective rise in the Stamford-based promotion. Moreover, Cena paid homage to Cope in a match on SmackDown. The Rated-R superstar returned the favor and did the same at the All Out 2025 event. If Cena's last match had been in AEW, Adam Copeland would have surely been the top choice for his opponent.