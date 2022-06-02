5 Big takeaways from AEW Dynamite (June 1, 2022)

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite follows Sunday's outstanding Double or Nothing event, and it certainly picked up where that huge show left off.

Coming to us live from Los Angeles, AEW's stars came out shining brighter than ever. In what was as striking as an Academy Award-winning drama, Tony Khan's crew lit up Tinsel Town on Wednesday.

As big a show as Double or Nothing was for All Elite Wrestling, they now steer the ship towards the highly-anticipated Forbidden Door event with New Japan Pro Wrestling on June 26th in Chicago. Some details and big news regarding the evening were revealed this week.

Having said that, let's take a closer look at the five moments that stood out on this fantastic edition of AEW Dynamite.

#5 - It's clear now that Christian's agenda is to break up The Lucha Express

The Boy and His Dinosaur have had great success under the tutelege of the former WWE Superstar, but lately he has been showing favor to Jungle Boy. Meanwhile, Luchasaurus is on the outside, looking in.

There's something rotten about Denmark, but it's still not for certain what Jungle Boy's role in this storyline will be.

Is he going to turn on his partner, go heel and stand side by side with Christian? Or will Jungle Jack see this plot for what it is, and expose Captain Charisma as a fraud? Stay tuned.

#4 - AEW booked a hair vs. hair match between Chris Jericho and Ortiz

As the Jericho Appreciation society were cutting a promo, Eddie Kingston came out. This prompted all of the wizard's minions to attack, leaving Jericho alone in the ring.

Suddenly, Ortiz snuck up behind the former AEW World Champion and nailed him with the old '8-ball in a sock' trick. He then did the unthinkable: He took out a pair of scissors and snipped off Jericho's ponytail.

This led Y2J to issue a challenge for a hair vs. hair match, which Ortiz accepted without hesitation. This stipulation has a lucha libre flavor to it, as these types of bouts are common south of the border.

This should be an epic showdown. It's doubtful that the Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla will lose his long locks, even in a match of this magnitude. Look for Ortiz to get the razor and for Jericho to get the heat in that showdown.

#3 - After his victory at Double or Nothing, Wardlow got a chance to drink in the admiration of the fans

Wardlow is clearly climbing the charts with a bullet, but he's already a rock star in the eyes of the AEW faithful. They followed his journey from bodyguard and lackey to for The Pinnacle to one of the hottest, up-and-coming talents in the industry today.

He's apparently going to be engaging in some type of feud with 'Smart' Mark Sterling, who threatened him with legal action after Wardlow took him out along with the security team.

This angle is merely a fly that the powerhouse will swat away as he continues his climb to stardom. Hopefully, we will get to see Wardlow in the ring with some other quality big men like Keith Lee and Miro, who returned this week from injury.

#2 - The opening segment with CM Punk teaming alongside FTR was fantastic, but the aftermath is what will have people talking

The AEW World Champion and Ring of Honor tag team titleholders are some of the best in the business today. Their real-life friendship has led to a loose coalition between the three men that debuted on this week's edition of Dynamite.

They dispatched Max Caster and The Gunn Club in a very entertaining match. Billy Gunn's two boys are a talented tag team, and they are only going to get better as they gain more experience. The Acclaimed make a dynamic duo as well. It was refreshing to see the three of them display their skills against some high-profile stars.

But the story of this segment wasn't the match itself. What happened afterwards is what already has the internet wrestling community buzzing.

When Punk mentioned that he knew his opponent for Forbidden Door was somewhere in the building, he called the particular performer out.

Hiroshi Tanahashi soon entered and the crowd immediately erupted. The Ace of New Japan will be facing The Best in the World at what promises to be one of the biggest events of 2022.

This is huge news for All Elite Wrestling and a major victory for die-hard wrestling fans who have imagined these types of 'dream matches' for years.

#1 - Just when you think MJF has delivered his greatest promo ever? He raises the bar

Wow. Just wow.

MJF came out to address what occurred this weekend at Double or Nothing, and discussed how badly he was hurt. He then went ballistic, insulting the audience along with AEW owner Tony Khan. He flew into a profanity-laced tirade and told Khan to fire him. Towards the end of the promo, MJF was staring into the camera and screaming f-bombs that the production team was luckily able to catch.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is a #1 guy in some promotion, somewhere. He's got to be. Whether it's in AEW or WWE, it won't matter. He's destined to own the industry someday.

MJF had total control of the audience's imagination, and he bent it to their will. The Dodgers may have been playing just a few miles away, but it was still MJF who hit the biggest home run of the night in LA. He swung for the fences and totally knocked it out of the park.

It was as brilliant as any promo in the modern era of professional wrestling and laid the groundwork for a work/shoot feud with his boss. If it's played the right way, it could be the biggest angle in the promotion's history.

