5 biggest AEW references CM Punk has made since his return to WWE

After a controversial two-year run, CM Punk was officially released from All Elite Wrestling in September 2023. The Voice of The Voiceless was involved in a backstage brawl with Jack Perry at All In 2023, which prompted Tony Khan to fire his biggest box-office attraction.

Although Punk brought many eyeballs to the AEW product, his growing backstage rivalry with The Elite resulted in his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion. It has been a year since The Best in The World parted ways with the Tony Khan-led company, and the two sides have taken countless shots at each other since then.

While AEW has tried to paint a negative picture of Punk on several occasions, The Second City Saint has also taken some brutal digs at his former employers.

Trending

Since returning to WWE in November 2023, The Best in The World has taken AEW to task on numerous occasions. In this article, let's look at the five biggest AEW references CM Punk has made since his return to WWE:

#5. CM Punk wears All In gear at WWE Bash in Berlin

CM Punk recently fought his arch-nemesis, Drew McIntyre, in a Strap Match at WWE Bash in Berlin. The Second City Saint emerged victorious in the hard-hitting contest, redeeming himself from the loss he suffered at SummerSlam 2024.

Interestingly, Punk's ring gear for the PLE bore a striking resemblance to the gear he wore at All In 2023.

The Straight Edge Superstar had put on Chicago-themed white trunks, which seemed like an intentional callback to his last-ever match in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

At All In 2023, Punk wrestled Samoa Joe in a historic AEW World Championship match, moments after his infamous brawl with Jack Perry backstage. It was the final time that The Voice of The Voiceless was seen on AEW television, as Tony Khan terminated his contract a few days later.

The former WWE Champion made another AEW reference at Bash in Berlin 2024. In a backstage interview, Punk stated that he was able to beat Drew McIntyre, as he always hurts the people who try to mess with his beloved dog, Larry.

It was another callback to the Brawl Out incident, where Larry was allegedly stuck in the middle of a backstage tussle between Punk and The Elite before he was eventually rescued by Kenny Omega.

#4. CM Punk makes a sarcastic comment about Brawl Out 2022 in his promo on SmackDown

In December 2023, CM Punk made his return to WWE SmackDown after almost a decade. The Best in The World cut a fiery promo on the blue brand, as he put multiple main event WWE stars on notice.

During his promo, The Voice of The Voiceless called out Kevin Owens, who was in a feud with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller at the time. The Prizefighter had been involved in a few violent backstage incidents with the heel duo, where he sneakily punched Theory and Waller every time they tried to infuriate him.

The Straight Edge Superstar made a sarcastic comment about Kevin Owens' violent tendencies, stating that it was insane that a superstar was allowed to punch his co-workers in the face backstage.

It was obviously a reference to CM Punk's AEW run, where he was involved in a couple of infamous brawls backstage. While hardcore WWE fans loved the subtle dig Punk took at his former employers, the AEW fans criticized the 45-year-old star for not letting go of his past.

#3. CM Punk takes a dig at Jack Perry on RAW

At All In 2023, Jack Perry was involved in a backstage brawl with CM Punk. The Scapegoat's "Real Glass, Cry me a river" comments during his match against Hook drew the ire of The Straight Edge Superstar. The former AEW World Champion proceeded to confront the erstwhile Jungle Boy backstage before taking down the young star with a chokehold.

In May 2024, The Second City Saint cut a promo on Drew McIntyre, which also included a veiled jab against the reigning TNT Champion. CM Punk called McIntyre a "choke artist," as the latter lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Damian Priest minutes after he won the title at WrestleMania 40.

Punk, however, referred to himself as a different kind of Choke artist, which invited a hilarious "guillotine" comment from Pat McAfee.

It was a humorous callback to Punk's notorious altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. Despite being in different promotions, the rivalry between The Scapegoat and The Best in The World seems far from over.

#2. CM Punk brings pastries to the Clash at the Castle press conference

CM Punk's iconic rant against Hangman Page and The Elite at the post-All Out 2022 media scrum remains one of the most pivotal moments in the history of AEW. The incident kicked off a series of tumultuous events in All Elite Wrestling, which ultimately led to the release of CM Punk from the Tony Khan-led company.

During the controversial press event, The Best in The World verbally annihilated The Elite for allegedly playing backstage politics while simultaneously munching on the muffins from Chicago's famous Mindy's Bakery.

The Second City Saint brought back the memories of the post-All Out 2022 media scrum at Clash at the Castle 2024, where he savored baked goods like donuts, pastries, and cupcakes during his interaction with the media.

The former AEW World Champion also praised WWE for having an efficient and cooperative crew. It was an opposite narrative as compared to AEW, which Punk believes lacks structure and stability.

#1. CM Punk points out to fans at the side of the hard-camera

Since CM Punk's departure, AEW's mainstream appeal has taken a massive hit. While the company continues to have a superior in-ring product, the Jacksonville-based promotion has seen a significant struggle on the ratings front in the last 12 months.

The ticket sales for AEW's weekly shows have not been up to the mark, which often prompts the management to make some tough decisions. The ring production crew often shifts the audience towards the opposite side of the hardcam, so that the arena doesn't look as empty during the weekly broadcast.

Fans on social media often make fun of the strategy employed by AEW to hide its ratings struggles. Another individual who took a jab at AEW's poor performance on the ratings front was CM Punk.

Expand Tweet

In July 2024, CM Punk addressed his ongoing issues with Drew McIntyre. The Straight Edge Superstar vowed to beat up The Scottish Warrior in all parts of the arena, including the hard-camera side that Punk deliberately pointed out.

The 45-year-old star stated that people were sitting behind that side of the camera, intentionally mocking the Tony Khan-led company for not being able to fill out the arenas every week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback