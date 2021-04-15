AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Mike Tyson joins faction, insane main event stunt (April 14, 2021)

From an Olympic medalist's debut to "Iron" Mike Tyson's special ringside enforcer role, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

Although this particular episode did not proceed in the quickest manner, it showcased a few important plot developments. AEW isn't a perfect brand by any means, but more often than not, their shows end up being an enjoyable ride.

The Wednesday Night Wars are over, which means viewers can enjoy both NXT and AEW Dynamite on two consecutive nights. But the comparisons won't end anytime soon. So we still have to ask — how did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's AEW Dynamite (April 14, 2021).

#5 "Iron" Mike Tyson is now an ancillary member of The Inner Circle in AEW

MJF tries to pay off Mike Tyson ahead of the Dax Hardwood and Chris Jericho match tonight. It didn't work out very well to say the least. 😂#aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/KesvhFeaxw — Authors of Wrestling (@authofwrestling) April 15, 2021

Boxing legend Mike Tyson acted as the special guest enforcer for Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood during this week's AEW Dynamite.

Earlier in the day, MJF interrupted Tyson's backstage promo, trying to bribe the legend with a blank cheque to shift the match in Harwood's favor. However, Tyson tore the cheque to pieces and made it clear that he would play fair.

Later, Chris Jericho acknowledged his new-found alliance with Mike Tyson, but he didn't expect any special favors from the boxing icon this week.

Advertisement

Towards the end of Harwood vs. Jericho, MJF and the rest of The Pinnacle entered the scene, which prompted The Inner Circle to retaliate immediately. Cash Wheeler tried to help out Harwood, but Tyson landed a vicious punch on Wheeler.

Eventually, Jericho picked up the victory over his opponent. After the match, Tyson became an ancillary member of The Inner Circle.

Mike Tyson getting involved with factions in professional wrestling isn't anything new. But then again, it remains an entertaining storyline, even in 2021.

1 / 5 NEXT