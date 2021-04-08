AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Mike Tyson's role revealed, Christian Cage to join a faction? (April 7, 2021)

From Darby Allin's TNT Championship match to Mike Tyson's appearance, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

The latest episode of Dynamite went head-to-head against night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Despite the competition, AEW delivered a pretty enjoyable show, which got better in the latter half of its two-hour timeslot.

For the last time in the Wednesday Night Wars, we must ask — how did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's AEW Dynamite (April 7, 2021).

#5 Sting gave a surprising response to his potential rival on AEW Dynamite

Tony Schiavone got another opportunity to interview Sting this week. However, the segment was once again interrupted by Jake Roberts and Lance Archer.

Archer remained frustrated over the fact that he did not have a proper top spot in AEW. The MurderHawk Monster has been in and out of the TNT and AEW title picture throughout the pandemic. But it seems like Archer has reached his breaking point at the moment.

Sting, however, fully agreed with everything Roberts and Archer have said to him in recent memory:

“I’m in full agreement with you. You’re [Lance Archer] a main event guy. I think you need to help him, Jake [Roberts]. Help him channel all this energy. Make it ‘showtime.’ You got it in you. Now go do it.”

Also during this segment, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky watched the drama unfold from the bleachers. They laughed at the turn of events that transpired between Sting and Archer.

Through their recent encounters, Sting and Archer were initially teased as future opponents. But they somewhat seem to be on the same page at the moment.

The camera randomly panned over to Page and Sky this week, leading one to guess that Sting and Archer will team up against the duo at some point in time.

Additionally, Sting helped out Darby Allin during the latter's TNT Championship match against JD Drake. The challenger, Drake, looked impressive with his relatively unorthodox in-ring style compared to the rest of the roster.

In the end, Allin successfully retained his title, but not without some post-match shenanigans involving The Hardy Family Office.

With so many factors in mind, Sting has several options for his second-ever match in AEW. Most of these potential directions will likely result in tag team-related outcomes.

